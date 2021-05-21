Norfolk activist demands compensation as Minister of Health in blood survey | Anglia





Norfolk activists, given contaminated blood in the 1980s, are calling on those responsible to be held accountable. Health Minister Matt Hancock will submit evidence to investigate an infected blood scandal this afternoon. We are dying, I am dying, it’s terrible. It ruined my life, it ruined the lives of thousands of people. Michelle Tory This study examines how thousands of patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s. It is considered the worst therapeutic disaster in NHS history, killing about 2,400 people. Michelle Tory from Sparham, Norfolk said: “We are dying, I am dying, it’s terrible. It ruined my life, it ruined the lives of thousands of people. “What I’d like to hear is that they actually finally announce some compensation, including windows, bereaved parents, and bereaved children who don’t really get anything for us all. Must be. “ Michelle Tory from Sparham, Norfolk was given contaminated blood in the 1980s. credit: ITV News Anglia Hancock is expected to be asked about compensation and support for those affected by the scandal. Des Collins, Senior Partner of Collins Solicitors, more than 1,500 legal counsel affected by contaminated blood scandals, said: “The focus of his testimony is a government support program for people affected by previously infected blood scandals. 40 years. “But our clients also want to provide details on the appointment of an independent reviewer who has the role of managing the new compensation framework, which we haven’t heard of since it was promised in March. “Not surprisingly, Hancock and his colleagues have focused primarily on recent Covids. “But infected blood is the biggest therapeutic disaster in the history of the NHS, and although it began decades ago, its effects are continuous and vivid. “We urge the government not to lose sight of its obligations to all those suffering and those who continue to do so by completely resolving the issue of fair compensation.” Health Minister Matt Hancock will provide evidence in an investigation of contaminated blood.

