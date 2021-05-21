Australia encourages people in their 50s and above to jab as vaccine hesitation increases

Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain



Australia urged people over the age of 50 to inject coronavirus on Friday as concerns grew that hesitation in the vaccine could drive the country into a disaster.

Australia is one of the few countries in the world to eliminate COVID-19 community infections, Vaccine deployment it’s slow.

After chronic delivery delays, there is increasing evidence that older Australians are more worried about the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine than catching the virus.

“I encourage people over the age of 50 to get a jab, and if you’re over 70, I definitely recommend it,” Scott Morrison said on Friday.

“My mother had it, my mother-in-law had it, and they are doing great things,” Morrison added, raising concerns about the widely publicized risk of blood clotting. I tried to relieve it.

The World Health Organization recommends continued use of AstraZeneca shots, claiming that the benefits far outweigh the risks of rare blood clots associated with it.

However, according to a recent poll by the Essential Report, only 42% of Australians say they will be vaccinated as soon as possible, and almost one-third will be vaccinated against Pfizer, while AstraZeneca will. not.

Polls show a notable surge Vaccine hesitant Among people over the age of 55 since the government announced that people under the age of 50 would get Pfizer instead of AstraZeneca’s jabs.

Another Resolve Strategic poll in The Sydney Morning Herald showed similar results.

To date, an estimated 25 percent of the 4.6 million vaccine doses distributed throughout Australia have not been used.

Peter Doherty, who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1996, weighed on Friday and tweeted that he would “get a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

He said blood clots are “certainly a risk we can do without.”

“But one death from more than one million doses exceeds 5 to 10,000 deaths (+ much more). Chronic diseaseIf the virus were released here, it might be expected per million people. “

“We are absent-minded”

Experts say Australia’s runaway success in eliminating COVID-19 can lead to complacency.

They point to Taiwan as evidence that a great record of fighting the virus could soon be lost.

An island with a population of 24 million, similar to Australia’s 25 million, has recorded well over 1,000 new infections in five days.

Australia made a big bet on AstraZeneca’s jab after striving to produce locals vaccine I failed.

Since then, orders for Pfizer and Modana vaccines based on different mRNA technologies have increased.

Slow vaccination rates mean that the Australian border, which closed in March 2020, must remain closed until next year, government critics say.

“We’re absent-minded,” said Andrew Lee, an opposition Labor lawmaker.

“The Minister of Health should encourage everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

