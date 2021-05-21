Wearing a mask after the COVID rules are over is “reasonable” for many, says the minister.





"It makes sense … for many of us to keep wearing masks," says Robert Buckland.









© PA

“It makes sense … for many of us to keep wearing masks,” says Robert Buckland.



Justice Secretary Robert Buckland suggested that continuing this practice could help reduce the spread of the common cold. He also said that “attention was the watchword” when it came to lifting. Coronavirus Due to restrictions, June 21st remained the “earliest” date for discarding everything COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Measures. Live COVID updates from the UK and around the world “Now we need to change our course of action,” after Downing Street said it was “too early” to determine if Indian coronavirus strains could delay the current roadmap timetable. There were no significant changes suggesting that. “ Buckland said: “Whatever the regulation, at the end of this COVID period, we all want to stop using the regulation and be able to live the way we want. The feeling that many continue to wear masks. I think there is. Data Dive: How big a threat are Indian variants?



Click to expand

next “If you have a cold or a mild illness, you don’t want to catch a cold on others, so I think it’s right to wear a mask.” He continued: “If I have a runny nose and can still get out and work, I don’t think it’s a bad idea to wear a mask. We have a common cold spread. You can reduce it. “ Follow the Daily Podcast Apple Podcasts, Google podcast, Spotify, Spree car On the other hand, the case of Indian variants in the UK Over 2,000 rises in a week, According to official numbers. According to the UK Public Health Service (PHE), the latest weekly data show that there were 3,424 cases of the B1617.2 mutation, an increase of 2,111 cases over the past seven days. Most cases were concentrated in the northwest, especially in Bolton and London, but PHE said there were “case clusters” across the country. Elsewhere Boris Johnson Helped the new Global monitoring network To detect emerging infectious diseases, the world declares “must not be caught unnoticed” by another pandemic.

