How the pandemic affected the new mother

For millions of women who celebrated their first Mother’s Day in May 2021, the transition to motherhood took place behind the COVID-19 pandemic. Preparing for childbirth is fun and exciting, but COVID-19 restrictions interrupted prenatal care for many women, forcing some mothers to give birth to babies without the support of their partners or family members. Others faced separation from the newborn shortly after birth.

Pregnant parents also miss many celebrations and ceremonies to commemorate their transition to parents, such as baby showers, bliss and baptisms, neighbors stopping by with meals, or grandparents traveling to meet the latest family members. did. For the past seven years, our lab has been studying new parents following a couple from a one-year-old pregnancy. The closure of COVID-19 last spring stopped face-to-face data collection when the campus was closed. But even if that orbit stopped our usual research, the pandemic created an opportunity to investigate the unique form of prenatal stress in real time.

The effects of prenatal stress can last a lifetime Tragic natural experiments have helped spark studies investigating the association between pregnancy stress and subsequent health, which field researchers call the fetal origin of adult diseases. At the end of World War II, the Nazi army cut off food supplies to the Netherlands and famined the Netherlands in the winter of 1944-1945. Babies in utero during what became known as the Dutch hunger winter showed lifelong differences in cardiac metabolic health. Because this was clearly a demarcated period of hunger, researchers found that babies exposed to famine in early pregnancy showed different results than babies exposed to late pregnancy, and trimester. We could even investigate the specific effects.

Scientists have linked other major social crises, such as the September 11 terrorist attacks, Hurricane Katrina, and the 2005 Chile earthquake, to the long-term health consequences of mothers and children. The COVID-19 pandemic shares many similarities with these events, including widespread loss of life. But that is also unique. Communities often mourn after a natural disaster and unite to rebuild. During the pandemic, the need to maintain social distance kept many people, especially many pregnant women, isolated from each other. This is a high-risk population that may have chosen to stick to stricter social distance measurements.

What if a pregnant mother’s face-to-face social network shrinks or disappears overnight? Social Connections, Mental Health and COVID-19 Scientists know that social support mitigates the risk of maternal mental health problems. So our lab wondered how the sudden isolation of the blockage would affect pregnant women, coupled with the economic and health concerns of the pandemic. We recruited 760 pregnant women (641 pregnant women and 79 fathers or partners) between early April and July 2020 for coronavirus, health, isolation and resilience during pregnancy (641 pregnant women and 79 fathers or partners). CHIRP) I tried to answer this question by participating in the study.

Coincidentally, the week of April 7, 2020, the same week we started our investigation, marked the peak of shelter-in-place behavior in the United States, with Americans spending 93% of their time at home. I will. We converted a series of surveys in a regular lab into an online format and posted it to social media, online parenting and pregnancy groups. Our preliminary findings are currently being peer reviewed in academic journals. Only about 5% of pregnant women who responded to our survey had suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of spring 2020, and a similar number 4.7% were someone near them due to a pandemic. Experienced the death of.

However, 97% reported that the community had issued a stay-at-home order or shelter-in-place order. In addition, 61% of women reported that the pandemic had a significant or some negative impact on social relationships. At the time of the survey, the majority of women estimated that they had far less contact with their neighbors, community members, colleagues, close friends and family than they did before the pandemic began. Meanwhile, 42% reported spending much more time with their partners than before the pandemic. These changes in social contact seemed to hurt mental health. Almost two-thirds of respondents say they experienced at least some degree of loneliness the previous week. Due to the pandemic, similar numbers felt more lonely than usual. In addition, about three-quarters of our samples reported that the COVID-19 pandemic had an overall negative impact on their mental health.

To further investigate, we asked respondents about the Beck Depression Inventory, a tool that mental health care providers use to assess the symptoms of depression. I was surprised that the average score of pregnant women in the sample was higher than the threshold that clinicians usually use as an indicator of depression. Half of the women in the sample reported clinically significant symptoms of depression. Similarly, over 62% said they were experiencing clinically significant anxiety symptoms. These ratios are more than double those seen in the pre-pandemic sample.

Our findings are not unique. Several other studies of pregnant and postpartum women have reported increased distress during a pandemic. For example, in an unpeer-reviewed study of pregnant women in the San Francisco Bay Area, 51% of samples had a clinical cutoff for depression compared to 25% of demographically consistent pre-pandemic samples. It exceeds. COVID-19 Stress Can Have Long-Term Impact Given the evidence that pregnant mother stress can affect fetal development and shape long-term maternal and infant health. Our preliminary results are a source of concern. We are currently collecting birth charts from samples to measure gestational results such as prenatal weight and preterm birth associated with prenatal stress.

It is not yet known if the stress of the first wave of the pandemic will have a lasting mental health effect. Some new mothers experienced a pandemic silver lining, including working from home after childbirth and improving their ability to maintain breastfeeding relationships. At the same time, the pandemic has hit communities already affected by structural racism and poverty. In our study, we may find different trajectories of mental health, such as the blockade of a pandemic exacerbating some risk factors and possibly having a protective effect on other families. In the meantime, our first results suggest that these pandemic babies and their parents are a special population that will continue into the future. Pregnant women may now be able to facilitate the transition to their parents as the delivery room restrictions are relaxed and their social routines return to normal. But even as the world reopens, the uncertainty, fear, and sadness of many of the pandemic losses can remain.

Convincing evidence suggests that counseling interventions such as talk therapy can not only alleviate but also prevent prenatal and postnatal mood disorders. The integration of primary care and mental health care and access to psychotherapy through OB-GYN practices helps pregnant women reach the mothers who are most in need of treatment. Pandemics have eased many barriers to telemedicine as healthcare providers move to online visits. This form may also indicate the likelihood of reaching a family member who is still reluctant to make a direct visit. Continue to follow participants 3, 6 and 12 months after the baby is born to see how their mental health changes over time. Follow-up will be extended after the first year. Infants born in 2020 may not remember the pandemic directly, but the effects may shape their early life in the way we are just beginning to measure. (Conversation) AMS 05211250NNNN.

