Dear Abbey | Visit Grandma’s Home with Stroke Recovery





Dear Abbey: Recently, a grandmother in her 80s had a stroke. She has a hard time swallowing and talking, so she is in a rehab facility 20 miles from her home and is doing a strengthening exercise. It's not yet clear if she will be a permanent resident or will be discharged with a home nurse, as she gets tired just walking around her room. We are upset by this. My husband and I originally planned to visit her this summer, our annual vacation, for a few days. She lives 12 hours from us. I was going to ask her if we were welcome, but she had a stroke before I could. I'd like to ask if I can still go, and if it's okay, I'd like to stay at home so that I can go to the facility even if I haven't been discharged. My mother thinks this is a bad idea. We are 6 and 3 years old, but I think moms are too many for grandmas. Abby, I don't want you to die before I see Grandma again. We haven't seen her for 4 years. But after talking to my mom, I'm hesitant now. The idea that I missed the last opportunity to meet her hurt my heart. What should we do? — Miss her in Mississippi Dear mistake: Listen to your mother, as she makes sense. If my grandmother is discharged from home care, there is not enough space for her family. Indeed, two small, active children can be more than she can cope with in a debilitated state. It's important to meet your grandmother, so when you're in town, arrange other accommodation for your family to keep your visit with your grandmother as short and stress-free as possible. ** ** ** Dear Abbey: I have been married for 25 years and some are good and some are bad. The hardest thing for me is to stop talking to me when my husband gets angry with me. When I ask if something is wrong, he doesn't answer or says "nothing is wrong". I've repeatedly explained how upset this is because I don't know what I've done, but I'm sure I'll start over. He says he doesn't want to say anything that hurt people, but can you tell me why he's upset and doesn't hurt people? He also accuses me of making the drama when I was upset because I was trying to understand what I made a mistake. So when I do it again, it feels like "I talked about this." I tried not to talk until he was ready, but again, there was no solution and I was very resentful that the ball was always on his court. How do you handle this? — Fatigue in New York Dear exhaust: An effective way to handle this is to insist that you two discuss with a qualified marriage therapist how to communicate more effectively. The ball is always on your husband's court and is not playing fair because he manipulated the ball. In fact, it's psychological abuse. Don't expect him to like the proposal, and don't be surprised if he refuses to go. If that happens, you have to go anyway. His behavior is passive-aggressive.

