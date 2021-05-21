Pfizer, India, is stuck over compensation demand for Covid-19 vaccine





Pfizer and the Government of India are worried about a request by a U.S. pharmaceutical company for legal protection from all claims related to the use of the Covid-19 vaccine in one of the world’s largest markets, two sources said. The source said. Reuters.. India does not provide compensation to Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers for the cost of compensation for serious side effects. This is a condition that Pfizer has obtained in many countries that are already widespread, including the United Kingdom and the United States. .. “Pfizer’s overall problem is the bond of compensation. Why do we need to sign it?” Said an Indian government source who knows the problem directly. Reuters.. read more: In the race to find a Covid-19 remedy “If something happens, if the patient dies, we can’t ask them (Pfizer). If someone raises an objection in court, the central government is responsible for everything, not the company.” The source added. Pfizer and the Indian Ministry of Health did not respond Reuters Request for comments on Friday. A second source said Pfizer did not intend to change its position on compensation issues. Neither source was allowed to speak to the media, so they could not be named. Local trial Faced with a shortage of shots due to the surge in coronavirus cases, India promised to urgently approve foreign vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Modhana and Johnson & Johnson last month. .. However, since then, no one has asked Indian drug regulators for permission to sell vaccines in India, which has a population of 1.35 billion. Another issue being discussed between Pfizer and New Delhi was the Indian government’s claim to a field trial for vaccine approval, according to a second source. Pfizer withdrew its application for an emergency use authorization for the vaccine developed at BioNTech in Germany in February after India claimed such a trial. However, AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, and three other shots for sale in India, developed in collaboration with the state-owned Indian Medical Research Council by Bharat Biotech, have completed small-scale safety trials. .. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on May 4 that he hopes the government will change the course of the field trial and find a way to offer shots of pharmaceutical companies in India. Third source said Reuters The Indian Foreign Minister visited the United States this month or early June to address Pfizer’s concerns and attempt to facilitate the export of vaccine ingredients to India. India’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

..





