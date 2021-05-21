Mask or Not: 7 Things You Should Know About the New CDC Guidance

After a few months after the COVID-19 vaccination, an apologetic approach to a safer life, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suddenly switched gears last week, significantly loosening masking guidelines.

It was such a sudden shift, rather than many expressing skepticism. “Many people asked questions like,’What does that mean?'” “What the hell are you talking about?” “Is this a trap?” SNL cast member Kate McKinnon joked on skits. Said.

Michigan then changed the COVID-19 Health Order to reflect the CDC’s recommendations, and many private organizations from Meyer to Comerica Park withdrew mask requirements, but were fully vaccinated in Michigan. Many states still wear masks.

So when and where is it safe to go without a mask?

This is what health professionals say. Please note that “fully vaccinated” means a person who has been vaccinated for at least two weeks with a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

1. You no longer need a mask outdoors, but even people who are not completely vaccinated may want to use a mask in some situations.

In Michigan, people outside the country no longer need masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Studies showing that the virus quickly dissipates in outdoor settings. Although it is possible to catch the virus outdoors (in documented cases, face-to-face conversations are longer), being outdoors is much less risky than being indoors.

The CDC states that it is safe for fully vaccinated people to participate in outdoor activities without masks, but in some situations it pays attention to unvaccinated people.

The CDC sheds light on outdoor activities such as cycling, hiking, and “small outdoor gatherings with family and friends” for unvaccinated people.

According to the CDC, outdoor dining with multiple friends is less secure for unvaccinated people, and crowded outdoor events such as concerts and sporting events are even less secure.

2. In most cases, a mask is not needed indoors for a fully vaccinated person.

According to the CDC, most fully vaccinated people can safely go without masks at restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, hair salons, indoor private parties, and even church services with songs. I will.

“If you’re fully vaccinated and you’re not immunocompromised, you can remove the mask,” said Dr. Frank Rosenblatt, McLaren Health’s Oakland County Infectious Disease Specialist.

WARNING: Doctors say these vaccines are very effective and people should be confident in the protection they provide, but the chances of getting COVID-19 are small and severe. The chances of getting a coronavirus are negligible. (Elderly people or people with immunodeficiency are at increased risk of breakthrough cases.)

Therefore, if you are concerned about its small potential, you can continue to wear the mask in a high-risk setting. However, applying that risk to the context, a fully vaccinated person is more likely to be injured in a car accident than to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

3. A mask that is still needed indoors for those who are not completely vaccinated.

Health experts say that Michigan’s Maskmandate remains valid for people who are not completely vaccinated, for good reason.

The pandemic is not over. Being indoors with others outside your family without a mask remains a dangerous adventure for unvaccinated people.

In fact, in B.1.1.7. Doctors, a variant that helped Michigan’s latest coronavirus outbreak, say it’s never been easier to get COVID-19 when exposed.

“I don’t think people who aren’t vaccinated and don’t wear masks understand how big a risk they are,” Rosenblatt said. “Some patients thought this wasn’t a big deal and told me they would eventually die.”

Although the number of cases and hospitalizations has declined, it was reported last week that more than 1,500 coronavirus hospitalizations and more than 400 deaths occurred in Michigan.

4. If you have weakened immunity, consult your doctor.

It’s unclear if the vaccine is effective for people with weakened immunity, Especially those who have had an organ transplant or who are receiving chemotherapy.

People taking drugs that affect the immune system should consult their doctor or continue to use COVID-19 mitigation strategies such as masking and social distance.

“These are very effective vaccines, but there are still groups of people who don’t work if the immune system isn’t normal,” said Dr. Joel Fishbain, a Grosse Pointe infectious disease specialist at Beaumont Health. “If I had a kidney transplant, or if I was receiving chemotherapy for breast cancer, I would pretend that the vaccine didn’t work.”

5. Older people are still at high risk and can take precautions.

The immune system weakens with age, and vaccines are generally ineffective in older people who are less likely to produce a strong immune response.

This means that older people are more likely to experience breakthrough cases of coronavirus, even if they are fully vaccinated.

“If you’re an older person, I’m going to say I’m over 75, maybe you still want to consider wearing a mask,” Fishbain said.

However, the dramatic reduction in the number of cases in nursing homes shows that the vaccine significantly reduces the threat of COVID to the elderly.

6. Masks may still be required in some places.

Regardless of vaccination status, people must wear masks on planes, trains, public transport, hospitals, elderly housing with care, and whether businesses or institutions need it.

7. A fully vaccinated person may want to mask around a child under the age of 12, an immune person, or an elderly person.

The risk of unintentionally transmitting COVID-19 to a fully vaccinated person is very low, but not zero. Even with low risk tolerance, you can hide around people at high risk of severe COVID.

Healthy children are not at high risk of severe COVID. In fact, most children tend to have very mild cases when infected. However, you are not yet eligible for vaccination and must wear a mask indoors with someone outside your home. Fully vaccinated adults around them may also want to wear a mask to model their behavior.

