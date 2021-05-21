LA County reports only 933 breakthrough COVID-19 cases out of 3.3 million – NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Public Health Director said the numbers emphasized the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that out of more than 3 million people, fully vaccinated residents are virus-positive. He said he identified 933 “breakthrough” cases tested.

According to Barbara Ferrer, this figure corresponds to an infection rate of 0.03% for approximately 3.3 million people who were fully vaccinated in the county as of May 7. Of these 933 people, 71 were hospitalized. This is 0.002% of full vaccinations. Population-and 12 people died, converted to a percentage of 0.00036%.

She said that of the 12 people who died, four had “significantly weakened their immune system” due to previous medical conditions and medications, emphasizing the need to continue to take precautions after a complete vaccination. ..

“Our results are, in fact, in line with state results,” Feller said. “And these numbers show that vaccination works very well to prevent infection, illness, and death in almost everyone who has been vaccinated, so this news is very good. is.”

Feller also noted in two recent studies in Houston and Israel that the vaccine’s disease-preventing effect exceeds 96%.

“Currently, there is increasing evidence that these vaccines actually work,” she said.

As of May 16, the county had more than 9.1 million vaccinations and more than 5 million inhabitants had at least one vaccination. She said that 61% of residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once and 47% are currently considered fully vaccinated.

The number of older people is higher, with 84% of residents over the age of 65 receiving at least one vaccination and 70% being fully vaccinated.

Racial and ethnic disparities continue. Of the population aged 16-64, only 34% of black residents receive at least one dose, compared to 57% of whites and 67% of Asians. The Latin population is 42%.

California COVID-19 vaccination

This map tracks the number of doses administered by the recipient’s county, according to the California Public Health Service.

“In the next few weeks preparing for a full resumption, we need to double our efforts to reduce the barriers to vaccination in the affected communities,” Feller said. I did. “Our goal to do this is to increase these communities when there are few effective public health safety changes where residents and workers are mixed with people outside the home. To be less vulnerable to cases and outbreaks. “

She should contact vaccinated residents with unvaccinated friends and colleagues to “talk about what is stopping them and help them make vaccination plans.” Prompted.

“If each of us reaches out to just one person, we will take a huge step together to end the pandemic,” she said.

In the hope of inviting more people to be vaccinated, Feller will appear on Saturday or Sunday at a county or city-operated vaccination site for the first vaccination of the Lakers. He said he would have a chance to win a season ticket.

“Thanks to the Lakers’ generosity and their deep commitment to safely take us all at the end of the pandemic, the lucky pair will live all Home Lakers games this next season at the Staples Center. You can see it at, “said Ferrer. “So make time to get your vaccine this weekend. Not only will you get a lot of additional protection, but you can also see a great basketball team pursuing another NBA championship. It may be that lucky person. “

The county reported another 19 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, and Long Beach reported one, raising the county’s total death to 24,141. Long Beach officials said the death confirmed on Thursday actually took place in December. The city reports only one death in May.

The county confirmed an additional 245 cases, with Long Beach reporting 24 and Pasadena reporting 2, increasing the cumulative total of the county to 1,238,147 across the pandemic.

According to state statistics, 355 people were admitted to the county with COVID-19, a slight decrease from 356 on Wednesday. The number of people in the intensive care unit was 82, an increase from 81 the day before.