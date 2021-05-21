The incidence of cervical cancer decreases as the incidence of other HPV-related cancers increases







Source / Disclosure

The issuer: Source: Liao CI, et al. Scheduled to be announced: ASCO Annual Meeting (Virtual Conference); June 4-8, 2021. Disclosure:

Liao does not report disclosure of relevant financial information. See the summary for relevant financial disclosures for all researchers.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio A population-based study of trends presented at the Virtual ASCO Annual Meeting shows that the incidence of cervical cancer declined due to a significant increase in the incidence of other HPV-related cancers in the United States between 2001 and 2017. Did. “As a gynecological oncologist, I knew about cervical cancer, genital cancer, vaginal cancer, but HPV has many nasopharyngeal cancers, penile cancers, anal cancers, rectal cancers, and more. It can induce cancer. “ Chen-I Liao, MD, The attending physician at Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, told Healio. “Once we know the status of HPV-related cancers in the United States, we can understand the needs of patients and try to eradicate these diseases. The US Cancer Statistics Official Database shows that nearly 100% of the US population There was. You can use this to solve these problems. “ The data was obtained from LiaoCI et al. Place of presentation: ASCO Annual Meeting (Virtual Conference); June 4-8, 2021.

Liao et al. Tried to analyze and identify the incidence and trends of HPV-related cancers in 657,317 (60% women) in the US Cancer Statistics Database between 2001 and 2017. Whether screening or vaccination made a difference During that period. They stratified cancer by gender, race, and age group and used SEER * Stat and JoinpointTrendAnalysis software to calculate trends in incidence per 100,000. The results showed the incidence of cervical cancer. It accounts for 52% of all HPV-related cancers in women and has decreased by about 1% each year due to clear guidelines for screening and vaccination (annual rate of change). [APC] = 1.03%; P <.05) Between 2001 and 2017, there were 7.12 cases per 100,000 cases in 2017. On the other hand, the proportion of HPV-related cancers without standardized screening guidelines is oropharyngeal (APC = 0.77%), anal and rectum (APC = 2.75%), and vulva (APC = 1.27%) cancers (APC = 1.27%). %) Increased among women including.P <.001 all). Chen-I Liao

“The significant reduction in the incidence of cervical cancer may be due to clear guidelines for screening for cervical cancer, which may reflect the promotion and acceptance of vaccination, especially in young women. There is, “said Liao. Researchers have observed a sharp decrease in the incidence of cervical cancer in women aged 20 to 24 years (APC = 4.63%; P <.001). In women over the age of 50, the incidence of cervical cancer decreased by 1.53% annually, while the incidence of anal and rectal cancer increased by 3.55% annually. By 2025, researchers predicted that the incidence of anal and rectal cancer would exceed the incidence of cervical cancer in women of all ages 50 and older. Among men, researchers reported an annual increase in HPV-related cancers of 2.36% (P <.001), the ratio of 11 people per 100,000 people in 2017. The highest-increasing cancers in men included oropharyngeal cancer (APC = 2.71%) and anal and rectal squamous cell carcinoma (APC = 1.71%). Oropharyngeal squamous epithelial cancer accounted for more than 80% of HPV-related cancers in men and was five times more likely than women (age-adjusted incidence per 100,000, 8.89 vs. 1.68). HPV vaccine In 2006, it was approved by girls and women aged 9-26 years to prevent the development of HPV infection and cervical cancer lesions. The recommendations, updated in 2011, expanded vaccination of boys aged 11 to 12 years. Currently, vaccination is recommended for individuals up to the age of 45. Liao et al. Called for more resources and research to address the lack of screening and vaccination recommendations in other preventable HPV-related cancers. “In order to reduce these trends and achieve success comparable to that found in cervical cancer, effective screening strategies need to be developed to determine vaccine efficacy in these patient populations,” Liao said. He said.

