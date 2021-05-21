“White fungi” are common fungal infections, black fungi are more dangerous: doctors





when The state is witnessing an increase in black ear mushrooms Reports of (mucormycosis) cases, a disease that primarily affects immunocompromised Covid-19 patients, and another fungal infection called the “white fungus,” caused the turmoil. But expert Indiatoday.in said there were no illnesses like “white fungi.” The reported infectious disease is nothing but candidiasis, they said. The first report of the white fungus came from Patna, Bihar. However, the government-run Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) rejected these reports. Well, the so-called fresh case White fungus detected in Uttar Pradesh.. “White fungi are just a myth and a misunderstanding. It’s basically candidiasis, a fungal infection caused by a type of fungus called candida. This is the most common fungal infection,” said an infectious disease expert. One Dr. Ishwar Girada said. Read | Black Bacteria: Top Doctors Answer All FAQs on New Threats in the Covid Era Experts also said there was no reason to report that “white fungi” were more dangerous than black fungi. Dr. Capil Sargia, a pulmonologist at Bombay Hospital treating patients with black fungi, said that Mumbai disease is more invasive and can cause many damage to the sinuses, eyes and brain, and is massive. He said he needed surgery. “Mucormycosis is more dangerous because it is not usually found in the human system and is usually not seen in many cases. Candidiasis is easily diagnosed and easily treated. In most cases It is not life-threatening unless the treatment or symptoms are completely overlooked and become invasive, “says Dr. Kapil Salgia. Read again | Black Bacteria: Tracking the Existence of Rare Diseases to Pre-Covid Era People with weak immunity, diabetes, and long-term steroids during Covid-19 treatment are vulnerable to candidiasis. “When Covid-19 becomes severe and hypoxic in patients, steroids are one of the main treatments other than antivirals and antibiotics. This is a fungal infection, depending on the dose and duration of the steroid. It makes the disease more likely to develop. Steroids cause immunosuppression, “said Dr. Ishwar Gilada. According to experts, the most common candidiasis infection is oral candidiasis. “This infection generally affects areas or parts of the body that have a thin lining, lips, nose, or mucosal-skin junctions such as the inside of the mouth or genitals,” the first warning against AIDS in India. Said Dr. Girada, known for his character. He said the warning signs to watch out for were headaches, pain on one side of the face, swelling, loss of vision or diminished vision, and ulcers in the mouth. According to Dr. Girada, a simple microscopic examination can be done under 10 percent KOH (potassium hydroxide) to detect the infection. Dr. Kapil Salgia said simple infections with Candida are clinically easier to manage than black bacterium. “There are many drugs for candidiasis. The most common is fluconazole, which is very easy to calm down,” he said.

