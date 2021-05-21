Health experts address concerns about emergency use authorization for the Covid vaccine | Alerts

Connect with us

State and national health experts talk Thursday about the tests conducted by the vaccine and the emergency use authorization assigned to them, as many Alaskans are concerned about the rapid delivery and safety of the Covid-19 vaccine. Did.

The Covid-19 vaccine was deployed relatively quickly, but all the necessary research was completed according to the normal process, state clinical pharmacist Coleman Catchins explained at a press conference Thursday.

“Nothing was skipped. Nothing was shortcut. No corners were cut,” he said. “The greatest benefit of the emergency authorization process is that we are always at the forefront.”

Clinical trials were not rushed or skipped

Many steps in the vaccine approval process have been accelerated, but it is important to understand which steps, said Dr. Andrew Badry, chair of the Mayo Clinic Covid-19 Research Task Force.

“In vitro drug testing was not accelerated,” he said. “All these steps have been completed.”

Given the urgency of the pandemic, he said, vaccine manufacturers have decided to increase the number of people and studies assigned to vaccine research.

“When we work together as a social and biomedical community to conduct these trials at multiple sites at the same time, we can conduct clinical trials more quickly,” said Budley. ..

The process of clinical trials usually takes years to complete, helping researchers find the right drug and the right approach to make them feel better without harming the patient, Mayo Clinic said. Dr. Nadine Pereira, a cardiovascular disease expert and clinical expert, explained the clinical trial.

“Clinical trials form the backbone of how we practice scientifically rigorous medicine,” Pereira said. “(They) not only determine the effectiveness of a particular treatment, but also allow us to monitor the risks and adverse events that a patient may experience.”

Pereira explained that the trial is usually divided into four stages, the initial stage is small, and the goal is to determine whether the treatment is effective and safe, whether it is possible, and the appropriate dose. In late-stage clinical trials, these tests are performed on a large number of patients.

Badley added that the Phase 4 trial is a post-marketing surveillance that adds an additional level of scrutiny to the drug development process. After a drug is commonly used, scientists can monitor for unexpected adverse effects and still warn them to either withdraw the drug from the market or add it to the drug.

FDA Prioritized Covid Vaccine Review

After the trial is complete, the manufacturer will submit it to the FDA in the United States and similar regulators around the world, Badley explained.

“I’ll send you this big information package that shows that you’ve completed all these experiments.’Does my result look great?’ And the FDA, with great care, returns in most cases. You would say, “Yes, this looks good, but please experiment more.”

“The process for getting an FDA review is robust,” Badley added. “The process of being reviewed and approved by the FDA is even more powerful.”

Previously, the FDA could take six to nine months to review an application, but Covid-related submissions accelerated that process, Badley said.

“But the quality, depth and breadth of FDA reviews wasn’t accelerated,” he said. “Therefore, there were no steps skipped in the approval process. It was just the amount of effort spent on development and the reviews increased.”

What is an emergency use authorization?

Emergency Use Authorization (the availability and ease of use of health emergency measures) is not new. Issued in the 1980s to quickly track medicines for FDA approval during the first HIV outbreak. ..

One of the differences between full approval and emergency use authorization is that researchers tend to have smaller research groups for the latter. That’s why the Covid-19 vaccine was first studied in adults, Cutchins explained.

A full FDA approval application is typically made when all studies in all age groups have been completed.

“If we were just studying these in adults and all the trials were done, they would probably already be fully FDA approved,” said Cutchins.

Health experts don’t have a clear answer as to when full FDA approval of the vaccine will come, but Cutchins said it could be less than a year, given the urgency of a pandemic. The kids are perfect, who said it might happen even before the younger study.

“As you know, we are like living in a new era,” Katins said.

Please contact staff writer Alena Naiden (459-7587).Follow her in twitter.com/FDNMlocal..

..

