Tan Tock Seng Hospital Ward 9D will reopen on Saturday with a series of enhanced measures, Singapore news and top stories

Singapore-Tantock Seng Hospital (TTSH) reopens Ward 9D, the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak Starting Saturday (May 22nd), it will include a series of enhanced measures to better protect patients and staff.

Another locked-down ward, Ward 9C, will also be open on Saturday. Wards 7D and 10B have already been reopened for admission.

Investigations into the cause of the infection in the hospital are underway, the hospital said.

Kenneth Mack, director of medical services in Singapore, said on Tuesday We are investigating the possibility of aerial infection in the hospital. It points to reports suggesting that certain settings, especially those with restricted airflow, are more likely to propagate in the air in poorly ventilated closed environments.

TTSH has installed an exhaust fan and a portable Hepa filter in the C-class ward, Ward 9D, to improve ventilation and air purification.

These will be installed in all wards by this weekend.

hospital Admission was suspended for 2 weeks In a cluster that has grown to 46 patients. This was related to Ward 9D, where nurses reported positive Covid-19 tests on April 28.

Two patients, both associated with the TTSH cluster, died from complications of Covid-19.

they are 88 year old Singaporean woman, Have a history of cancer, hypertension, heart failure, stroke, high cholesterol, 70 year old man People with a history of lung cancer and arrhythmia.

As a result, Ward 9D was locked down and all patients and staff were transferred to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases for quarantine to ring fence cases and prevent further infections. Wards 7D, 9C, and 10B were also locked down because they were exposed to cases of Covid-19 in these wards.

Ward 9D, which has 40 beds, is divided into cubes with an average of 6 beds per cube.

Dr. Hoishin, chief nurse at Tantoksen Hospital, told the media during a ward visit on Friday that each cubicle in the ward had an exhaust fan that facilitated about 6-12 air exchanges at a time. Said that it was equipped. time. In this way, the air inside the cubicle is constantly replaced.

In addition, each cubicle has a portable Hepa filter that helps remove airborne particles such as dust, pollen, mold and bacteria.


Dr. Hui said he plans to thoroughly clean the wards once with UV and hydrogen peroxide vapors throughout the ward before reopening each ward for hospitalization.

She added that the frequency of cleaning all hospital wards increased from once a day to twice a day.

Tuesday TTSH announced it Gradually resume enrollment, After 6 rounds of testing for all inpatients and 2 rounds for all 12,000 staff on campus. The results of their swab test consistently returned negative.

As part of additional precautions, Associate Professor Bernard Ton, Chairman of the Medical Department at TTSH, told all staff that vaccinated people were vaccinated once every two weeks Said that a regular roster inspection would be conducted once a week. I haven’t.

He added that more than 80% of hospital staff have been vaccinated so far.

Since the advent of clusters, hospitals have also increased the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“In the inpatient setting, PPE includes the use of goggles, N95 masks, and gowns … in addition to the usual hand hygiene and safety measures implemented during this period,” said Dr. Ton. I will.

He added that the staff are separated into zones to avoid mixing.

Dr. Thong said this turned out to be “extremely difficult” in the last few weeks as the team became slimmer as a significant number of staff were stationed in the quarantine.

Dr. Ton, who also participated in TTSH during the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) pandemic, said the main difference between the two outbreaks was a significant improvement in communication, especially by electronic means. I said there is.

“We also have very good support staff. In fact, since it happened last year, we’ve looked at the psychological safety of our staff … (to understand) their personal safety concerns. (And) both family concerns and potentially bringing their infection home, “said Dr. Ton.

Therefore, the safety measures implemented are “multi-faceted” to ensure that both the physical and mental safety of all staff is taken into account.

