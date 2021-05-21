From ivermectin to plasma therapy, no longer used in COVID treatment





The COVID-19 pandemic is an outbreak of a disease caused by a virus belonging to the Coronaviridae virus family. The whole world is still fighting the virus more than a year ago. COVID-19 has affected tens of millions of individuals around the world and disrupted the lives of countless others. Outbreaks somehow challenge the healthcare system, and healthcare professionals are providing effective and sustainable treatments to treat people. Practitioners around the world are diverting medications to manage, prevent, or treat COVID-19. Most COVID therapies are currently being discontinued by the government because they have been found to be effective in controlling the progression to severe illness and death. Read again- Breaking News: Complete blockade in Karnataka extended until June 7th After removing the plasma therapy, ivermectin, from the list of COVID treatments, the World Health Organization also removed remdesivir from the list. At the beginning of the pandemic, plasma and remdesivir emerged as treatment options. This is not the only treatment excluded from COVID treatment. Read again- Indian Table Tennis Federation Announces Financial Support for COVID Hit Players and Coaches Here, we have created a list of treatments and treatments that were initially described as reliable treatments for COVID-19 but were later discontinued. Read again- Maharashtra Blockdown Latest News: Udafter Clay Tips for Increasing Limits After June 1st Check CM Remarks Plasma therapy- The Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) has announced that convalescent plasma therapy to treat Covid-19 patients has been excluded from clinical management guidelines. The ICMR-Covid-19 National Task Force voted in favor of abolishing convalescent plasma therapy for Covid-19 treatment. This is due to its ineffectiveness and improper use in some cases.

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)- Desperate efforts to develop vaccines are underway, and hydroxychloroquine, or HCQ, has emerged as a major focus of treatment at the beginning of a pandemic in which physicians around the world were trying to control the spread of the disease. Antiviral malaria treatment has escaped from the market shelves. Reports have emerged that HCQ did not work well in critically ill patients. It did not show widespread results and was found to have side effects.

Ivermectin – Several states in India have prescribed ivermectin, but the World Health Organization recommends the use of ivermectin, an oral drug used to treat parasitic infections for the treatment of COVID-19. I have not. However, the drug has become a revised national list of Covid treatment protocols for people with mild illness. "Safety and efficacy are important when using drugs for new indications. WHO recommends that Covid-19 not use" ivermectin "except in clinical trials," WHO said. Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan tweeted.

Collonil– Patanjali's Coronil tablets, marketed as an immunopotentiator by yoga guru Ramdev, are missing from the shelves, although medical professionals have refuted their claims of effectiveness.

