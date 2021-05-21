Infant Asthma Related to Intrauterine Exposure to Air Pollution, Research Results | Air Pollution

Studies show that babies whose mothers are exposed to high levels of small air pollutants during pregnancy are much more likely to develop asthma.

This study analyzed the effects of ultrafine particles (UFP), which are not regulated by the government. These are routinely monitored and are considered to be even more toxic than the large particles that are also associated with asthma.

Sources of UFP include vehicles and wood stoves, each containing tens of thousands of particles in the sugar cube-sized city air. They are thought to pass through the pregnant mother’s lungs and into her bloodstream, causing harmful inflammation. They can also cross the placenta and enter the fetal circulation.

UFP is linked to other impacts such as: Brain tumor Researchers said demonstrating these health effects should spur better measurements and actions from policy makers to reduce polluted air.

Professor Rosalindrite of Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York said: research. “Children’s asthma remains a global epidemic, which is expected to increase exposure to particulate air pollution and has the potential to spread. Impact of climate change.. “

Wright said the foetation is particularly vulnerable to the oxidative stress that contaminated particles cause on body tissues. “Fetal development is very sensitive to things that upset the oxidative balance.”

Air pollution was already known to harm the foetation by increasing risk Premature birth. And Low birth weight, And according to a 2019 survey, air pollution was as bad as smoking for pregnant women. Increase the risk of miscarriage..Air pollutant particles were also recently discovered Fetal side of placenta..

New research, Published in American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care MedicineFollowed about 400 mothers and their children during pregnancy and subsequently in Boston, USA.

UFP levels below 0.1 micrometers ranged from approximately 10,000 to 40,000 per cubic centimeter of air. Researchers found that children whose mothers were exposed to levels of 30,000 / cm3 during pregnancy were about four times more likely to develop asthma than children whose mothers were exposed to levels of 15,000 / cm3. Did. This difference in pollution is roughly the change seen when going from a back alley to a busy road.

Most diagnoses of asthma in children occur shortly after the age of three, and overall, 18% of babies develop asthma. Scientists have taken into account other factors such as the age of the mother and obesity. They also took into account other air pollutants. “These UFPs have independent effects,” Wright said.

Researchers have found that the gestation period during which the foetation was most sensitive to UFP exposure differs between male and female foets, suggesting that UFP probably interferes with the hormonal system. ..

A Study in Toronto in 2019 We also associated intrauterine UFP exposure to asthma and studied a much larger group of 160,000 children. However, a new study evaluated exposure to UFP with much finer spatial resolution (up to 20 m instead of blocks) and had more complete data on exposure time. “Research is complementary,” Wright said.

Professor Scott Weicenthal of McGill University and part of the Toronto research team said the new study is consistent with his team’s findings, with evidence of UFP’s adverse health effects, including heart and lung disease and cancer. He said it was growing rapidly.

“Government needs to pay more attention to UFP [and] People should try to reduce exposure as much as possible, but if you happen to live nearby, this is easier than it sounds. [sources of pollution]”Weichenthal said.

Pulmonologist Wright has been shown to not only try to avoid contaminated areas, but also reduce inflammation caused by particle contamination, so patients are instructed to consider taking antioxidants. He said.