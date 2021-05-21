UK collaborates with WHO on “pandemic radar” to track illness





London (Reuters)-The UK is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop a “pandemic radar” system to quickly identify new coronavirus variants and track emerging infectious diseases globally. Don’t be “never noticed”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for a “global pandemic radar” ahead of the G20 Global Health Summit in Rome on Friday. So he called on the world to unite with COVID-19 to tackle a future pandemic. He has used the G7 President of the United Kingdom to set up a group of experts to highlight the need to prepare for future pandemics and to explore how vaccine development for future diseases can be facilitated. “Working on COVID-19 globally and preparing for future health threats is an absolute priority for the UK’s G7 Presidency,” said Johnson. “The unchecked virus that spreads among us will never make the world unnoticed. Build a 21st century-friendly disease surveillance system with real-time data sharing and rapid genomic sequencing and response. is needed.” In a G20 speech, Johnson said the UK called on Wellcome Trust’s Global Health Charity to work with international partners on a network of surveillance hubs that can monitor outbreaks and share data on variants and vaccine resistance. I did. Welcome Director Jeremy Farah said: “We were unable to address these gaps following other epidemics, and we must act now before the country can move out of this pandemic.” The UK will host the G7 Health Ministers Summit from June 3rd to 4th, ahead of the next week’s South West England Face-to-face Leaders Summit. As coronavirus variants increase the risk of new waves of infection, the UK has come to the fore with extensive viral sequencing capabilities. WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UK “set a strong example of pathogen monitoring and sequencing, and vaccine development.” “Under Prime Minister Johnson, we are pleased that the United Kingdom has partnered with WHO to contribute to a stronger global surveillance and a safer world,” he said. Report by Alistair Smout, additional report by Kate Kelland. Edited by Andrew Heavens and Barbara Lewis

..





