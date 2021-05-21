Iowa’s COVID-19 positive rate is less than 3% Updated: May 21, 2021 9:59 am CDT



Hide transcript

View transcript

Status. Steve: This happens shortly after the governor sends a scramble for the Iowa school district. She signed a new law banning masks from the need for them in the classroom and forced the district to change the Lasting Mute policy. Report: Some SCOLHO managers heard that the state could ban mask obligations, but did not expect the governor to sign a new law after midnight. >> We certainly couldn’t finish the year without another surprise >> It would be an understatement to say that there was a bit of scrambling. Reporters: School staff, parents and students have experienced several days of whiplash and policy removal from masks after turning on the mask. On Friday, the public health department created a mask option. B Many schools have switched to requesting them by the end of the school year. Now the change in law changes it. >> I THI INKT’S A BUNCH OF MALARKEY. I have only 2 weeks left. You need to get these young children who can’t even be vaccinated. I mean, we did this fari, don’t understand. We are very close to the finish, and it’s UPSETTING. Report: ER But some parents aren’t relieved that it’s their decision. >> I know my son, he really has a problem with the mask. He’s touching the mask, Rikukki and Dongoi inside the mask aren’t very hygienic, so I think it’s really healthy for many KS.IDs >> Entering one classroom Can be halved and halved. You can go to another person and see only a handful of students wearing their masks. And the same as a teacher. Reporter: There are reports of students bullying other students who have chosen to continue wearing masks. >> We teach kindness and respect, if you want to call Pandemesis, it doesn’t matter what we are doing. C We are almost at the finish line, Bell is one Ringing off SENUSD at the end of the day for the summer, and we want to end with a high note. And for OSWHO, which caused stress and anxiety, it was really a reporter for a few days: and they say I had a tough year with all the changes, and wanted another fallout of this, a mask. Some parents are pulling them out of school for the rest of the fiscal year — this SCHLOOYEAR is 8 days after JOHNSTON and WAUKEE ending June 2nd. News reader for CYNTHIAFODOR, KI CC8 NEWS, IOWA. Steve: The new law also bans cities and counties in Iowa from creating ordinances that force businesses to publish SKMA IOWA’s state colleges THDAAT toys and wear students, staff, or visitors. No longer needed. This is part of a large Plato that returns to normal on the TH3E campus. The Board ALSSAO has lifted the state of emergency at Iowa State University, the University of Iowa, and universities outside of Iowa. This means that there will be no social differentiation in the classroom. And staff and students are now expected to be directly on campus. Regent strongly recommends that all MBMEER OFS campus communities be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Stacy: The new mask bill is currently in the works for several weeks. The republic that proposed and voted to pass the bill says it. ”Some parents wanted. >> This is what IOWAN talks to and wants to get back to normal. CDC is a relaxing guideline. We want our kids to go to school and focus on their education, so we don’t have to worry about the masks they wore last year. Stacy: The Democrats say I’ll give irresponsible orders, depriving local civil servants of power. >> This is a political statement that has a huge impact beyond this legislative session and this pandemic. Who knows what’s coming next? If we learn something, we need to be prepared for everything that can happen when it becomes global health. STY: AC Currently, doctors say we are still in a pandemic, it’s still important to note. New at 5:00, RHEYA asked health professionals what this meant for children in the classroom. Reporters: School districts can no longer enforce mask obligations, but many strongly encourage students and staff to wear them. If my parents needed to worry about new adjustments, I asked NOLA AIGNER DAVIS about the health of Pork County. She responded with a reference to the CDC guidelines. >> And they say ANNEYO is a fully unvaccinated person, and anyone who is partially vaccinated, they have not received their full vaccine, so they are MK Should be worn, and we know this goes for children everywhere Vaccine CDSAN from 12 to 15 years old. They had only one vaccination board because it was just last week, but anyone who is completely unvaccinated or unvaccinated should wear a mask , That is our young child. Reporter: She added that she has seen Kidset G with young adults throughout the year.Children are not immune, but they may have fewer symptoms, and of UR