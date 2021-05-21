San Francisco relaxes COVID rules as cities reach major milestones





On Thursday morning, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital was free of COVID-19 patients for the first time in over a year. ABC 7..

This milestone comes when San Francisco takes a few more steps on Thursday to further ease public health order and fully reopen the city with the least stringent yellow layer. Douglas Zimmerman / SFGATE There are several ways San Francisco can relax COVID restrictions -You no longer need to show vaccination evidence or a negative COVID-19 test to attend sporting events such as seated performances or Giants games.

-You no longer have to sit in a restaurant or bar to get service. According to the city’s revised public health, “regular customers stand and drink in groups of up to eight people at least 6 feet apart between groups for stationary entertainment such as pool tables and arcade games. You can, “according to the city’s revised public health order. -Personal care service rules have been relaxed. You can remove the mask if you want to get a massage, tattoo, or pierce your mouth. -Real estate open houses can be reopened by following the rules of small indoor gatherings. -The place of worship can establish a section for a fully vaccinated congregation that does not require physical distance. See a complete summary of how San Francisco is relaxing its COVID restrictions Here.. Douglas Zimmerman / SFGATE “San Francisco is becoming more and more like the vibrant city of the past,” says Mayor London Breed. “We have shown the world how resilient we are, and now we are on the road to recovery. As we approach the final stages of resumption, we are all. We will continue to do everything we can to rebuild all the best parts of our city so that we can prosper. We have the same urgency, community that we had through this pandemic. We are ready to do this in partnership with and our commitment to fairness. “ San Francisco moved Earlier this month, it moved to the yellow layer, resumed many activities, allowed companies to expand their capabilities, but continued to impose stricter rules than state guidelines. We worked more closely with the state by relaxing the restrictions on May 20th. California plans to fully reopen its economy on June 15, and the state has not released details on what a full resumption would look like, but SF city officials said in a statement, “Activity. We are working to increase the level and flexibility of our city, “he said, operating under current guidelines to keep the city moving smoothly towards a full reopening. “

