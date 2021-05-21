



Fakir Hassen Johannesburg, May 21 (PTI) Achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 may be impractical due to the mutation of the virus that causes it, South African experts say the current vaccine efficacy He said he called for a long-term vaccination strategy in the face of sexual uncertainty. “Many governments are targeting herd immunity, but it cannot be achieved in the same way that it cannot be achieved with influenza,” said Alex Fan, a health and social security system expert at the University of the Witwaters (Wit) Governance University. Professor Denheber said. Van den Heever spoke at an expert panel hosted by Agility Health, a leading managed care provider and health scheme administrator. Other panelists were Professor Sim Mayaphi, a virology expert, and Dr Jacques Snyman, a clinical pharmacology expert. “If you get vaccinated this year, it could mean that you don’t necessarily have immunity to the strains that will emerge next year,” Snyman said. “Various vaccines target different parts of the virus. That particular antibody is only effective if that part of the virus is not mutated. “The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are only partially effective, but they reduce the likelihood and severity of the disease,” he added. Snyman said no one knows if the current vaccine will protect him in the future. “The following strains may not be affected by the vaccinated antibody, so long-term vaccination strategies are likely to be needed,” Snyman said. Mayafi, director of the Department of Medical Virology at the University of Pretoria, said the pandemic surprised everyone as he sought a better plan to prevent the next pandemic. “Surveillance programs are needed to examine the animal-human interface of the virus and the spread of the virus in animal hosts to see if these viruses can be predicted to be transmitted from the host animal to humans. COVID There are already many examples, including -19, “says Mayafi. Van der Heever also expressed concern about the delay in discovering COVID-19 as an aerial virus. “This poses the most extreme risk of a pandemic, because it is the fastest (method) in which a pandemic can be transmitted. “It’s an overrun of testing and tracing-it will overrun border control,” he said. Data from Johns Hopkins University on Friday showed 3,431,904 deaths and 139,963,964 cases worldwide from the coronavirus. PTI FH NSA AKJ IND IND Disclaimer:- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is automatically generated from the news agency feed. Source: PTI Other articles in Outlook Magazine

