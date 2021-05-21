“No time to get tired”-German clinic fights serious COVID-19 cases





Darmstadt, Germany (Reuters)-“Not too many reservations, but many are still coming,” said the young nurse, wearing a hood, gown, goggles, a particle mask, and two sets of protective gear. Said. Gloves on her arm. The 18A Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Klinikmudarmstadt Hospital in Germany is the last hope for many patients with severe cases of COVID-19. “They are getting younger and younger,” nurse Eric told Reuters on his way to a “farewell room” where he could say goodbye to his relatives’ loved ones. Medical staff who have fought for days or weeks to survive the patient are often the ones who close the last door to the cold room. “I don’t have much time to get tired,” says nurse Doro, who gives the doctor medicine. Next door, a colleague is shaving a man connected to a ventilator and another colleague is preparing a tracheostomy. This is to cut out the patient’s trachea to make it easier for you to breathe. Upstairs in the Emergency Room (ER), there is even more activity as a team of senior doctors Christine Hidas, consisting of about 10 specialists and nurses, takes care of 50 patients at a time. No one goes to eat the pizza delivered early in the afternoon for five hours because of too much work. Cihan Celik, a senior doctor in the hospital’s decentralized ward, knows that many people underestimate the disease. On this day, he explains to a man in his forties (who says he’s fine) that his blood analysis shows that he’s going through a serious course of illness. But the most impressive thing is that no one complains. And in the meantime, the numbers are getting better. The hospital has treated approximately 900 COVID-19 patients since March 2020, nearly a quarter of which have been treated in the ICU and have recorded deaths in approximately 60 patients. Currently, there are 14 people in the ICU and 9 people in the non-intensive care unit. (Report by Kai Pfaffenbach and Patricia Weiss, Written by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk, Edited by Raissa Kasolowsky)

