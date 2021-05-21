Why you need to focus on mental health after 2021

Over the past year and a half, people around the world have experienced collective trauma from the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost everyone has something to do with COVID-19, directly and indirectly, such as being infected with a virus, losing a loved one, wearing a mask, or experiencing social distance restrictions. ..Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Latest announcement (of CDC) Fully vaccinated individuals who no longer need to wear masks in most situations are a step in the right direction, and many may be worried about returning to normal after this unprecedented era. Hmm.Our society needs to be more important because of the feeling of isolation and lack of direct interaction with many people. About mental health To resume normal with The world after the pandemic..

During times of crisis, important social issues and trends become more apparent. Since September 11, Americans, even those indirectly affected by the incident, have suffered serious public trauma that lasts months and years after the attack. The trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic was developed in a way that was equally publicly and universally felt, but the deep isolation and loneliness we experienced led us to a new kind of shared experience. I will. Social distance and blockade measures were needed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but these actions came at a cost. Looking to the future, humans need to be connected, raising concerns about the long-term consequences of social distance restrictions. When it is removed, it can have a serious impact on an individual’s mental state. The next wave of mental health crisis The pandemic had a significant impact on mental health. There are two important issues to watch out for in the future. The potential for post-traumatic stress disorder (or other trauma-related symptoms) and the effects of long-term isolation and loneliness. It is important to prepare for potential mental and emotional transitions, as people directly affected by COVID-19 may have difficulty coping with this new normal condition.according to New research Was announced in JAMA PsychiatryPost-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) showed a prevalence of 30.2% among acute COVID-19-infected survivors. This is not surprising, and cases of PTSD can increase, especially in those who have experienced severe symptoms leading to hospitalization or who are considered “long-haul carriers.” It is a normal reaction for patients with life-threatening illnesses to experience trauma-related disorders during severe hospitalization, and the same seems to be true for severe COVID-19.

Mental health is also of utmost concern to those who are indirectly affected by the virus.was Increased substance abuse Nationwide since the outbreak of the pandemic Suicide rate may also increase.. And while no studies have been published yet, it’s not surprising to see that depression rates also increase with quarantine isolation. Loss, sadness, and isolation are more common than before due to physical relationships and lack of socialization. Other emotionally important moments, such as saying goodbye to loved ones at traditional funerals and memorial services, were often impossible due to state restrictions. When looking at social healing from this collective trauma, mental health must remain a top priority for all individuals during this transition. Stress reduction solution Anxiety in social situations It is a normal reaction after a pandemic. Rest assured, you are not alone. Questions about workplace safety, indoor meetings, social distance protocols, office layout, and vaccination status for friends and colleagues all come to mind when slowly returning to normal life.

For many employees, it is impossible to switch on and return to the office as if nothing had happened. Employers need to communicate transparently with their employees so that everyone is informed and valued in an office reinstatement plan that puts the employee’s mental health first. This includes an overview of physical safety protocols and access to mental health benefits such as counseling and mental support services. This also needs to be an ongoing dialogue where employees can express their concerns and seek information and assistance, and both parties will work on actions that may be needed based on their individual circumstances. We can work together for you. At the personal level, self-awareness and self-care are important for maintaining positive mental health in the post-pandemic world. Turn off the screen 2 hours before bedtime to reduce psychological irritation, promote better sleep, and set a limit on the amount of time you spend each day on news and social media consumption (allocated using the tracking app) Helps you stick to the time), monitor the substance and use alcohol, and reach out to your loved ones to reconnect and check in. Focusing on and providing support to others will help you build stronger connections with them. There are many ways to make time to relax, but this varies from person to person. If you’re looking for resources, there are free apps for meditation, deep breathing, and mindfulness techniques. All of these help calm the mind and help relieve stress. Above all Be kind to both yourself And others will help you feel more connected and mentally ready to return to work and daily life.

The future of virtual therapy and mental health care

The· Distance therapy The genie is out of the bottle and there are no signs Telemedicine It will soon return to the pre-pandemic level. The industry was already moving in this direction, but the pandemic has accelerated the teletherapy boom over the years. The previous fear that psychotherapy may not be as effective on computer screens is gone, and given the flexibility and ease of access to mental health professionals, individuals may seek treatment in today’s environment. Will be higher. By eliminating the stress of making reservations while considering work schedules and commuting times, individuals are less likely to cancel their reservations and can talk to professionals anytime, anywhere. In addition, if someone is looking for a provider but struggling to find one within commuting distance, as long as they are in the same condition, they can start a virtual treatment that was not often seen before the pandemic. .. As you move on to this next chapter, you will be able to prioritize mental health, identify support resources, and prepare for the coordinating struggle in the coming months. When re-adapting to the post-pandemic world, taking a step back and finding comfort in situations that have not been experienced for a long time, such as not wearing a mask in public, is an important step. Being kind to each other and understanding individual boundaries creates a smoother transition to this new normal, where mental health consciousness needs to be at the center of social activity to heal together from this collective trauma. I will.