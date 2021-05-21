Seven more COVID-19 deaths and 176 new cases in Iowa





Editor’s Note: The vaccination number will be from noon the day before, as the state will update the vaccination number daily at 12:00 pm and the KWWL COVID-19 update will be released before that. (KWWL) — Between 10 am Thursday and 10 am Friday, there were 176 new confirmed cases. State dashboard, The total number of cases in the state is 370,330. Of the 370,330 people who tested positive, 357,001 recovered, according to the state’s website. This is a 411 higher recovery rate than the state reported Thursday. The state has reported seven more COVID-19 deaths, with 6,025 deaths. Subtracting the total number of cases (370,330) minus the number of recovery (357,001) and the number of deaths (6,025) shows that there are currently 7,304 active positive cases in the state. As of Friday morning, 17 patients had been admitted to Iowa within the last 24 hours, reducing the total number of hospitalizations from 146 to 142. Of these, 42 have been hospitalized in the ICU (down from 45) and 20 have been hospitalized. Ventilator (decreased from 24). According to the state, as of noon on Thursday COVID-19 Vaccine DashboardA total dose of 2,558,793 was administered to the population of Iowa, and 1,294,768 people completed the series. This is 8,658 more vaccinations completed than noon on Wednesday. Black Hawk County: An additional 216 inhabitants were fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 53,379. Linn County: An additional 944 inhabitants were fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 99,201. Johnson County: An additional 252 inhabitants were fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 75,807. Dubuque County: An additional 148 inhabitants were fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 45,721. You can see Dashboard For more vaccine data.You can find more vaccine information and stories Here.. Click here for Thursday’s COVID-19 number.

