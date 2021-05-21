Exposure to nitrogen dioxide contamination affects the risk of Parkinson’s disease







Jo et al. Have not reported disclosure of relevant financial information. Dorsey reports financial relationships with multiple organizations and pharmaceutical companies. See the editorial for disclosure of relevant financial information for all other authors.



Individual exposure to nitrogen dioxide air pollution was strongly correlated with the risk of Parkinson's disease, according to the results of a retrospective cohort study of more than 78,000 adults published in JAMA Neurology. "NO Association ² Exposure to public health often results from exposure to transportation-related emissions such as ultrafine particles. But some studies have ² It can have a direct toxic effect on the brain." Songyang Joe, MD, Written by a member and colleague of the Department of Neurology, Asan Medical Center, Ulsan University School of Medicine, Seoul. "Direct toxic effects of NO ² Consistent with the results of many epidemiological studies showing the correlation between NOs ² Neurological disorders such as PD, cognitive decline, stroke, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis." Exposure to nitrogen dioxide air pollution was strongly correlated with the risk of Parkinson's disease, according to the results of a retrospective cohort study of more than 78,000 adults.

Jo et al. Incident PD risk Among adults in Seoul. The large cohort included 78,830 adults registered in the Korean National Health Insurance Service database. To be included in the survey, the individual had to be over 40 years old without PD and lived in Seoul from January 2002 to December 2006. Each participant received a total of 757,704 years of follow-up each year from January 2007 to December 2015. Follow-up. Researchers used residential addresses at the district level to estimate participants’ average long-term air pollution exposure for five years. They analyzed exposure to particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide and applied adjustments to demographic, socioeconomic and comorbidities factors. More than half of the study participants were women (52.1%), and the average age of the entire cohort was 54.4 years. During the study period, 338 participants developed incident PD (0.4%). Researchers reported an incidence of PD of 44.6 cases per 100,000 man-years. Jo et al. Found that exposure to nitrogen dioxide correlates with an increased risk of PD (highest and lowest quartiles of HR, = 1.41; 95% CI, 1.02-1.95). .. This association persisted after adjusting for age, gender, type of insurance (model 2), model 2 factors and comorbidities (model 3), and model 3 factors and lifestyle (model 4). On the other hand, the other air pollutants analyzed did not show a significant association with PD risk. Jo et al. Said they did not measure indoor pollutant concentrations or occupational exposures that could have influenced the findings as they approached the limits of the study. However, according to the findings, using the surveyed population in metropolitan areas meant “less exposure to pesticides.” “This discovery Role of air pollutants In developing PD, he advocated the need to implement targeted public health policies, “they write. “This study was one of the few studies to assess the association between air pollutants and PD risk in Asian countries where high levels of air pollution are a major health threat.” In a related editorial, E. Ray Dorsey, MD, University of Rochester Medical Center Michael S. Okun, MD, University of Florida, Gainesville, and Caroline M. Tanner, MD, PhD, The University of California, San Francisco discussed the challenges of linking air pollution to PD. The complexity of Jo and colleagues’ research (the author admits that it applies to many aspects of PD) depends on public data, difficulty in explaining interactions and confounding factors, and long between exposure and outcome. The duration includes the general difficulty of diagnosing PD. However, according to the author, “this study shows increasing evidence suggesting an association between air pollution and PD.” “The lack of consistent findings throughout the study should not obscure the possibility that air pollution partially contributes to elevated PD,” they wrote. “PD is currently the fastest growing brain disease in the world, and up to half of the affected individuals live in Asia, so if this connection is true, it’s very important. . “

