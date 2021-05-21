Face mask effectively limits SARS-CoV-2 infection

Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain



“Don’t forget your mask” — Most people today follow this advice, but experts express different opinions about the effectiveness of face masks. An international team led by researchers at the Maxplank Institute of Chemistry in Mainz, Germany, is currently using observational data and model calculations to answer unanswered questions. This study shows how masks actually help reduce the average risk of individuals and populations infected with COVID-19 and alleviate the corona pandemic under what conditions. In most environments and situations, even a simple surgical mask effectively reduces SARS-CoV-2 infection and effective regeneration of COVID-19. However, in environments where the virus concentration in the air may be high, such as in medical settings or in dense indoor spaces, it is necessary to use a mask with high filtration efficiency (N95 / FFP2) and combine it with other protective measures such as centralized ventilation. there is.

Face masks are one of the simplest, easiest to use and effective countermeasures against aerial transmission of infectious respiratory diseases, but their usefulness for COVID-19 is still under debate. Several previous studies have found that masks are clearly ineffective under certain conditions. Others have found high efficiency, but have not been given a definitive explanation for the obvious contradictions and contradictions.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry (MPIC), Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz Medical Center, and Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin have worked with partners in China and the United States to elucidate using observational data and a new quantitative model of aerial virus exposure. How the effectiveness of the mask depends on the characteristic regime of airborne virus concentration.

In most cases, even a simple surgical mask will work

“Airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 usually reveals that a small portion of the exhaled respiratory particles contain the virus. Most environmental and contact is with face masks, including simple surgical masks. It is under high virus restriction conditions. It is effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19, “explains Yafang Cheng, head of the Minerva research group at MPIC. “Our study provides a detailed and novel understanding of the effectiveness of population average masks, which is why areas with a high proportion of people wearing masks have better control over the pandemic. Explaining. “

However, in indoor environments rich in potentially infectious viruses, more advanced masks (N95 / FFP2) and other protective equipment are required to prevent airborne transmission. The strong reliance on the virus concentration in the air for the effectiveness of the mask highlights the importance of combining the mask with other protective measures such as ventilation and distance to keep the chances of infection low.

“The combination of high-efficiency masks and other protective measures is especially important for hospitals, medical centers, and other indoor environments where high-risk patients may encounter high levels of the virus,” Charite’s respiratory system. Christian Witt, head of the research area, said. –Universitätsmedizin Berlin. “Masks will continue to be an important protective measure against SARS-Cov-2 infection, even for vaccinated individuals, especially if the protection provided by vaccination diminishes over time.”

This approach can be used to assess protection against more infectious mutants

“Our approach and results of associating the effectiveness of protective measures with infection probability and basic reproduction number can be applied to a variety of respiratory viruses and illnesses, including coronavirus, rhinovirus, and influenza. These are SARS. -Masks and other precautions against new and more infectious variants of CoV-2, says Hang Su, MPIC research group leader. “Our research also shows that aerosol infections do not necessarily lead to very high reproduction numbers, as observed in measles, and that relatively low reproduction numbers do not rule out aerial transmission. “

In addition, this study shows how important mask compliance and correct use are to ensure the effect of reducing the number of COVID-19 reproductions. Surgical masks require at least 60-70% compliance (approximately 40% for N95 / FFP2 masks) to reduce the number of reproductions from the initially observed 3 to less than 1. More infectious variants of SARS-CoV-2 require higher compliance rates and other protective measures such as ventilation and distance to masks to effectively reduce infection probability and reproduction numbers. Reemphasize that it needs to be combined with.

“Our study quantitatively explains why and how. Face mask It is very effective in a virus-restricted environment and less effective in a virus-rich environment. At both individual and population average levels associated with observed infection rates and effective reproduction numbers. This has never been achieved before and is essential to overcome decisive previous results, discussions, and discussions. We are confident that the mechanical insights and quantitative results obtained in our study will help us to constitute scientific progress and resolve ongoing debates about its usefulness. mask It facilitates the efficient mitigation of COVID pandemics, “summarizes Ulrich Pöschl, Director of MPIC Polyphase Chemistry.

For more information:

Yafang Cheng et al, face masks effectively limit the likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Science (2021). Yafang Cheng et al, face masks effectively limit the likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 infection.(2021). DOI: 10.1126 / science.abg6296