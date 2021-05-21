Health officials track multiple Salmonella outbreaks to backyard poultry









Health authorities are conducting a series of follow-ups Salmonella Outbreaks on backyard poultry. To date, outbreaks include 163 in the case of Salmonella According to the CDC, 43 states, 34 of which have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported and poultry recalls are currently inactive. "Don't kiss or snuggle up to backyard poultry," the CDC warned.

Source: Adobe Stock..

Backyard poultry like chickens and ducks can be carried Salmonella, Spread to humans When a person interacts with an animal and then touches their mouth or food. To avoid contracts Salmonella, CDC has made the following recommendations: Wash your hands immediately after touching the poultry in the backyard or use a hand sanitizer.

Do not kiss or snuggle up to backyard poultry or eat or drink around it.

Keep supplies used to care for poultry in the backyard outside the house.

Supervise the children around the backyard poultry and keep children under the age of 5 out of contact with the backyard poultry.

Collect eggs frequently and throw away broken eggs.

Scrape off the dirt from the eggs and refrigerate.

Cook the eggs until both the yolks and whites are firm, and cook all egg dishes to 160 ° F. In addition, the CDC said backyard poultry workers should call their health care provider if they experience any of the following: Diarrhea and fever, temperatures above 102 ° F;

Diarrhea does not improve for more than 3 days;

Bloody diarrhea;

Vomiting to the extent that the liquid cannot be suppressed;

Signs of dehydration, such as not urinating, dry mouth and throat, and dizziness when standing up.

