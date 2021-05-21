Low British turn into “wrong” foods, believing that chocolate and potato chips will boost your mood

According to experts, British people are looking at “wrong” foods to boost their mood with the false belief that cakes, chocolates and potato chips make them feel good.

Nutritionists have revealed dishes that improve your mood and those that don’t-grains, oily fish and fruits are among the items that give you pick-up.

However, it is best to avoid take-away foods such as pizza and chips, and sweet treats such as cakes and chocolates.

However, a study of 2,000 adults found that 65% turned to just these types of diets when they were depressed.

A survey of premium salmon brand MOWI found that one-third “do not know” which foods can help improve their health.

(Image: Getty Images)



Kimberly Wilson, a nutritionally trained chartered psychologist who is the author of how to build a healthy brain, said: At this time, they are not the best long-term mood boosters.

“People know that their food choices can affect their mood, but many feel more positive about which food they choose and actively improve their brain health. I don’t know if it helps.

“Some people may want burgers and chips, but it’s much better to eat whole grains, vegetables, and salmon.

“I’ve been advocating the benefits of salmon for a long time. Although salmon is far more versatile than people recognize and is rich in omega-3, an essential fatty acid that the body cannot produce on its own. It’s also an excellent source of vitamin B12, and vitamin D, all known to be good for you. “







(Image: SWNS)



Respondents also found that they believed that traditional English tea, coffee, or alcohol was the best drink to improve their mood.

The average adult estimates that it takes an average of 18 minutes to understand if eating something has affected mood.

However, 64% admitted to getting foods with health problems when they were feeling sick. However, 26% feel sick as a result of that.

Due to the pandemic, 29% said their attitude towards eating changed last year, and 39% tended to sit down, so they are trying to eat healthier.







(Image: Getty Images)



And while almost one-quarter ate more whole food than usual, almost one-fifth consumed more processed food.

More than half find it more original in the kitchen, which has tried to cook new dishes in the last 12 months, and more than a quarter enjoy challenging themselves.

It’s also revealed that British people don’t take their diet seriously until they’re 31 years old, even though 71% are aware that their diet can affect depression, anxiety, cognition, etc. I did.

However, 45% find it boring to eat healthy foods, and 45% of those who get sweet treats suffer from “food guilt.”





A study conducted via OnePoll found that 64% of people looking for healthier options eat fish at least once a week and 29% cook fish at least once a week. understood.

A MOWI spokesman said: “Surveys show that there is a real opportunity for consumers to make wise choices about what foods they eat.

“Kimbury’s whole-body mental health philosophy advocates evidence-based nutrition, combining high-quality salmon with other ingredients known to support mental and physical health at every opportunity. We are excited to be able to work together to create the recipe.

Kimberly Wilson and MOWI will release a good mood food recipe in the summer.

For more information, please visit: mowisalmon.co.uk..

Food and drink British turn around when they are depressed

1. Chocolate

2. Cake

3. Potato chips

4. Alcohol

5. Ice cream

6. Tip

7. Key points

8. Coffee

9. Sweets

10. Pizza

11. English breakfast tea

12. Carbonated drinks

13. Hamburger

14. Banana

15. Roast chicken

16. Pasta

17. White bread

18. Berry (eg raspberry / blueberry / strawberry)

19. Orange juice

20. Eggs

21. Apple

22. Nuts and seeds (eg sunflower / pumpkin / walnut / almond / chia seeds)

23. Salmon

24. Energy drink

25. Honey

26. Ham

27. Avocado

28. Green tea

29. Rice

30. Orange