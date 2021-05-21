Covid-19 vaccine distributed to people over the age of 18 in eight Manchester regions | Granada





For people over the age of 18, coronavirus vaccines are offered in eight regions in central Manchester. Jabs are higher than the average infection rate in these areas and will be available at three centers. Health bosses say avoiding situations similar to what happened in Bolton is a preventative plan, combined with enhanced testing. David Regan, Manchester’s Director of Public Health, said: “These are areas where above-average infection rates have been seen throughout the pandemic. “By investing additional resources in these areas, we prevent the virus from spreading throughout the city and elsewhere in Manchester.” Which areas are affected? Ardwick

Clamp monkey

Cheetham Hill

Mosside

Leven Schlum

Long site

Rasholm

Wheely range Where can I get the vaccine? Ireland World Heritage Center (Cheetham)

Jain Community Center (Leven Schlum)

Valence Center (Branswick) The GP calls on residents to provide vaccinations, and people aged 16 and 17 will also be provided with a jab if they live in a qualified household. Discussions are underway on another Mosside pop-up site that covers Ardwick, Mosside, and Wealey Range. Reagan added: “The pandemic has taught us many lessons about how local health teams can effectively respond to new challenges. “We have long known that a flexible approach is needed as variations of concerns emerge, hotspots occur, and we learn to coexist with Covid in the long run. “Guidance from the Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) promotes regional flexibility, so it was decided to develop an immunization plan for a particular region of Manchester. “Although the Covid variant of concern exists in Manchester, it is important to emphasize that the virus naturally spawns new strains, which is not unusual. “Given the situation in Bolton over the past two weeks, it was decided to increase the volume of vaccination in parts of the city with the aim of avoiding a similar surge. “These are areas where above-average infection rates have been seen throughout the pandemic. By investing additional resources in these areas, we will prevent the spread of the virus to cities and other parts of Manchester. “In addition to vaccination, enhanced testing will be launched in these areas. Neighboring teams will work with the local community to explain why these precautions are being taken. “Additional support will also be available to those who need to self-quarantine because they have a positive Covid test. “I want to reassure them that these steps have been taken to prevent further spread of Covid-19. “As always, it’s very important that we keep doing the basics right. This is the best we can do to protect ourselves from Covid. Hand washing, wearing masks, social distance, week Two tests will be available and, of course, vaccination when provided will allow the containment of new variants. “

