Health
Case fatality rate of triple negative breast cancer for black women, partial reduction in surgery, chemotherapy rate
According to one study, black women diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer are 28% more likely to die and less likely to be treated with surgery or chemotherapy than white women with the same diagnosis.
This study was published online by the Journal on May 13, 2021. JAMA Oncology..Read the summary “Assessment of racial / ethnic differences in treatment and mortality in women with triple-negative breast cancer.”
What is Triple Negative Breast Cancer?
Triple negative breast cancers are:
- Estrogen receptor negative
- Progesterone receptor negative
- HER2 negative
Therefore, neither the hormones estrogen and progesterone nor the presence of too many HER2 receptors promote the growth of triple-negative breast cancer. This means that triple-negative breast cancer does not respond to hormone therapy or treatments that target the HER2 receptor.
About 10% to 12% of breast cancers (more than 1 in 10) are triple negative. Triple-negative breast cancer tends to be more aggressive than other types of breast cancer.
Triple-negative breast cancer is usually treated with a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and, in some cases, radiation therapy.
Breast cancer in black women
Studies have shown that black women are more likely to die of breast cancer than any other racial group. Black women:
- Twice more likely to be diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer than white women
- More likely to be diagnosed with late-stage disease than other women
- Has the lowest survival rate at each stage of diagnosis
Many studies document the differences in treatment and outcome between black and white women diagnosed with all types of breast cancer. Compared to white women, black women are less likely to be treated according to nationally recommended guidelines.
Nonetheless, studies that specifically examined triple-negative breast cancer had mixed results. Probably because the people in these studies came from one hospital or one geographic area.
In this study, researchers were diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer using a nationally representative sample that illustrates demographics, health insurance, cancer characteristics, treatments, and differences in neighborhoods. We investigated the differences in treatment and outcomes between black and white women.
About research
To conduct the research, the researchers analyzed the information in the SEER database. The SEER database is a large registry of cancer cases from sources across the United States maintained by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health.
The study included 23,213 black or white women diagnosed with stage I to stage III triple-negative breast cancer between 2010 and 2015.
- 5,881 were black
- 17,332 was white
Compared to white women, black women were:
- Younger if diagnosed with breast cancer (56. 3 years old vs. 59.7 years old)
- Likely to get insurance through Medicaid (20.6% vs. 8.8%)
- Most likely to live in the area with the lowest income (14.7% vs 7.1%)
After examining the characteristics of triple-negative breast cancer, researchers found that cancer in black women was more aggressive than cancer in white women. The triple negative breast cancers of black women are:
- Most likely stage III (20.3% vs. 15.2%)
- Likely to be larger than 5 cm (14.3% vs. 9.6%)
- Most likely to have spread to the lymph nodes (39.0% vs. 31.6%)
Looking at the treatments women received for triple-negative cancer, the researchers found that overall:
- 94.7% of women had surgery
- 74.5% of women received chemotherapy
- 51.9% of women received radiation therapy
Still, compared to white women, black women were less likely to be treated with surgery or chemotherapy than white women.
- Black women were 31% less likely to have surgery
- Black women were 11% less likely to receive chemotherapy
The researchers found that there was no difference in radiation levels between the two groups.
Researchers followed half of the women for more than 43 months and half of the women for a short period of time.
Following up:
- 987 black women died of breast cancer (16.8%)
- 2,289 white women died of breast cancer (13.2%)
- 263 black women died from other causes (4.5%)
- 875 white women died from other causes (5.0%)
Breast cancer survival rates for 5 years are as follows:
- 76.9% of black women
- 82.9% of white women
Researchers take into account various factors that can affect breast cancer survival, such as age, insurance, and income levels, and black women are 28% more likely to die of triple-negative breast cancer than white women. I found it expensive.
When researchers adjusted their results to take into account breast cancer characteristics, black women were still 16% more likely to die of triple-negative breast cancer than white women.
Researchers also suggest that even black women who receive chemotherapy may die less from triple-negative breast cancer than white women because chemotherapy may be less effective in black women. He said there was a possibility.
“This suggests that there may be differences in tumor biology or tumor environment. [Black] Senior authors Ying Liu, MD, Ph.D., assistant professor of surgery at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine. Said in a statement. “For example, understanding whether there are differences between these tumors in molecular biology or the immune environment requires further research, so different targeted therapies can address them.
“There are many factors other than tumor biology that are likely to contribute to these disparities,” she continued. “Our research did not measure many of these factors, but for example, [Black] Patients are likely to have poor communication with their doctor, experience discrimination in the medical system, and have more difficulty moving back and forth to appointments. ”
What does this mean for you
All women deserve the best possible breast cancer treatment and prognosis, regardless of age, ethnicity, financial situation, or other health conditions. Systemic racism that affects prognosis needs to be eliminated.
If triple-negative breast cancer is diagnosed, surgery and chemotherapy, and perhaps radiation therapy, are standard treatments. If your doctor does not recommend these three treatments, especially surgery and chemotherapy, it is advisable to ask your doctor why.
For black women, it is advisable to launch this study and ask your doctor if your treatment plan follows nationally recommended treatment guidelines for triple-negative breast cancer.
If you’re not happy with the answer, it makes sense to get a second opinion from another doctor.
Learn more about Get a second opinion..
Written by: Jamie Depolo, Chief Editor
