



The Federal Health Organization is investigating the multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections associated with backyard chickens as a possible cause. Outbreaks include Michigan, where at least four people have become ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 163 people from 43 states reported getting sick. 34 people were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. According to the CDC, sick people are in contact with poultry in the backyard. More than one-third of infected people are children under the age of five. More:Randalljar red beans processed at the Michigan plant were recalled due to manufacturing issues More:Meyer stores offer $ 10 discount coupons for fully vaccinated people According to the CDC, “backyard poultry such as chickens and ducks can carry Salmonella even if they look healthy and clean. These fungi can easily spread to the areas where they live and roam. “. The CDC did not release any other specific information about the infected patient, such as age or birthplace, but said the age ranged from under 1 to 87 years. The illness was reported between February 12th and April 25th. The CDC should not handle or touch chicks, ducklings, or other poultry in high-risk individuals, the elderly, or those with weakened immunity. Here’s what you need to know about Salmonella infections from the CDC: Symptoms of Salmonella infections (diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps) usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after exposure to bacteria.

Salmonella can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and elsewhere in the body.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and most people recover without treatment. CDC gives this advice to backyard herd owners Be sure to wash your hands with soap and water immediately after touching the poultry in the backyard or anything in the area where they live and roam.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer.

Do not put backyard poultry inside your home, especially where food and drink are prepared, served, or stored. Keep herd supplies outside the house.

While caring for the poultry, set aside the shoes you wear and keep them outside the house.

Children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 65, and people with weakened immunity should not handle or touch chicks, ducklings, or other poultry.

Do not eat or drink where poultry live or roam.

Do not kiss or snuggle up to backyard poultry and touch your face or mouth.

Stay outdoors when cleaning equipment and materials used to raise and care for poultry, such as cages, feed and water containers. Here’s how to handle eggs safely: Collect eggs frequently. Do not sit in the nest as it can get dirty or broken.

Discard the cracked egg. Bacteria in the shell make it easier for eggs to invade through cracked shells.

Scrape the eggs with fine sandpaper, a brush, or a cloth. Do not wash them as cold water can draw bacteria into the eggs.

Refrigerate the eggs to keep them fresh and slow the growth of bacteria.

Cook the eggs until both the yolks and whites are firm. Cook the egg dish to an internal temperature of 160 degrees to kill all bacteria. For more information on safe backyard poultry, please visit: cdc.gov.. Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Seraski and send food and restaurant news to 313-222-6872 or [email protected] Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter. Supporting local journalism, Become a FreePress Digital Subscriber..

