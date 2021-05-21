COVID-19 “Test to Play” and “Test to Stay” keep Utah students in sports and school





Media contacts Julie Keefer University of Utah Health Communication Science Communication Associate Director

Email: [email protected]

phone: 801-587-1293 May 21, 2021 9:00 am (Salt Lake City) – Schools faced difficult choices when the number of COVID-19 cases began to increase dramatically in November 2020 in Utah. They are able to maintain normal activity and give students valuable face-to-face instruction and social interaction, but at risk of the COVID-19 epidemic. Alternatively, you can send your students home and endanger education, mental health and social welfare while protecting yourself from illness. The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) has implemented two COVID-19 testing programs in collaboration with the local Department of Health and Utah schools with the aim of maintaining the best of both worlds. These programs helped students participate in extracurricular activities and stay in school while reducing the spread of the virus. “For most students, being able to attend school directly and participate in extracurricular activities is great not only for learning, but also for social and emotional well-being,” he said. Adam Hirsch, MD, PhD, Senior Author of Research, Professor of Pediatrics, University of Utah, and Utah hero Investigator. Hersh worked with UDOH to study these test programs. “In combination with other preventive strategies, most importantly masking, these testing strategies helped keep our school safe and open.” The test was able to complete 95% of over 11,000 high school extracurricular events, saving an estimated 109,752 days of face-to-face instruction for students.Results were published at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Weekly morbidity and mortality report (MMWR). “Before the school year began, our school community advocated safe face-to-face education and participation in extracurricular activities,” said Kendra, MPP, COVID-19 State Exam Coordinator, Utah Department of Health. Babbits says. “Their dedication to maintaining an optimal environment for learning and growth has made these programs successful and sent children to school.” One COVID-19 test program, “Test to Play,” was conducted in 66% (127 of 193) of public high schools in Utah. To participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, students participated in a mandatory rapid antigen test every 14 days. “Test to Stay” was presented as an option if it happened at school. Of the 28 high schools that reported the outbreak, 13 chose to run a school-wide Test to Stay event. Students who tested positive had to be quarantined for 10 days, while students who tested negative were able to continue learning directly. Between November 30, 2020 and March 20, 2021, the school reported 165,078 tests. Of the 59,552 students tested, 1,886 (3.2%) gave positive results. By identifying these positive cases, the study authors have identified COVID-19 in schools and communities by allowing the testing program to isolate students tested positive while close contact can be quarantined. It says it is likely to help reduce the spread of. “A high school test program in Utah would not have been successful without the motivation, flexibility, and innovation of school staff,” said William A., lead author of the study and head of the US Public Health Service. Commander Lanier said. Utah Health Department supporting the COVID-19 test. “Their hard work has helped Utah students maintain opportunities for extracurricular and face-to-face learning during very difficult times.” # # # Research news

iii

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos