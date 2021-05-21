Health
Covid cases, mortality and hospitalization rates adjusted for unvaccinated people
The country’s declining covid-19 case rate gives an unrealistic optimism about half the country, half that has not yet been vaccinated.
As more people are vaccinated, cases of covid-19 occur primarily in smaller and narrower slices of the unprotected population. So the Washington Post adjusted the number of cases, mortality, and hospitalization to explain that. And in some places, he discovered that the virus was rampant among unfired people.
The rosy national figures showing a decrease in the number of cases can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Loosen mask recommendations Last week, President Biden advised people to take off their masks, Smile..
But Vaccination adjustment It shows that the proportion of people who are susceptible and unvaccinated is 69 percent higher than standard published figures. With this adjustment, mortality rates across the country are about the same as they were two months ago, with little decline. The adjusted hospitalization rate is as high as it was three months ago. Even after adjustment, the case rate tends to decrease.
Unvaccinated people are receiving the wrong message, experts said.
“They think it’s safe to remove the mask,” said Lynn Goldman, dean of the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. “It looks less and better, but it’s not always good for people who haven’t been vaccinated.”
States with a high percentage of unvaccinated people
Adjusted rates in some states show that pandemics are spreading among unvaccinated as fast as during the winter surge. Maine, Colorado, Michigan, and Washington all have a surge of 19 cases among unvaccinated people, with adjusted rates about twice the adjusted national rate. Adjusted rates for Minnesota, Oregon, and Pennsylvania are slightly lower.
Average new daily cases per 100,000 inhabitants
The current surge in Oregon is partly caused by a variant of covid-19 known as B.1.1.7, which is 50% more contagious and is said to be 50% more contagious by a senior health adviser on behalf of the State Epidemiologist. Tom Jeanne said in an interview.
It is characterized by outbreaks dating back to unmasked social gatherings with unvaccinated people.
“They have a very high risk of infection,” Jeanne said.
Washington state officials say it is sandwiched between praising the optimism that accompanies vaccination and warning everyone who has not been vaccinated that it is still dangerous.
“Things are safer for vaccinated people,” state Secretary of Health and Welfare Umair A. Shah told The Post. “For those who are not vaccinated, they remain at risk. We need to make sure that subtle messages reach our community.”
High mortality states
In addition to the case, some states still have relatively high mortality rates.
Decreased mortality hides a stable mortality rate for unvaccinated people nationwide, as coronavirus vaccines are virtually perfect in preventing mortality.
Average new daily deaths per million inhabitants
Michigan, Pennsylvania, DC, New Jersey, and New Hampshire all have adjusted mortality rates that are at least 50 percent higher than the national adjusted mortality rate.
According to experts, examining mortality is not a good indicator of the current spread of a pandemic. This is because it is a “delay indicator”. People who die usually get infected at least a month ago. That is, death does not reflect the current community. The spread of illness.Steadily adjusted death However, the rate indicates that unvaccinated people are not yet safe.
People who are likely to go to the hospital
Experts often point out that hospitalization rates are an important indicator of a pandemic. The hospitalization rate reflects that people are very ill and does not depend on the amount of coronavirus testing performed by the community.At the time of current admission DC and Michigan are spread only to the unvaccinated population and have twice the adjusted national rate. Hospitalization rates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Florida, and Rhode Island are about 50 percent higher than national hospitalization rates.
Average number of hospitalizations per 100,000 residents
According to state analysis, unvaccinated young adults in Maryland show the same prevalence as during the January surge. To make matters worse, the prevalence of coronavirus variants has more than doubled the risk of hospitalization for infected people, said Teddel, Secretary-General of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems. Mr. Bridge said.
Washington has publicized the extreme threat of hospitalization for unvaccinated people. Older people who have not been vaccinated are 11 times more likely to be hospitalized than older people who have fired. For unvaccinated people aged 45-64 years, covid-19 is 18 times more likely to be hospitalized.
Health and Welfare Secretary Shah is worried that people may be left behind while others feel the pandemic is over.
“I hope this doesn’t tell the story of two societies,” he said. “People who are vaccinated and protected can take off their masks and resume their lives.
“Unvaccinated people are those who don’t wear masks or wash their hands. They are the very people around people who are often sociable and have similar aspirations. Pandemics will continue in these clusters. “
methodology
