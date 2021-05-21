Health
Can I take it after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?
About 38% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and Or about 126 million AmericansThere is a question, is it safe to enjoy a festive cocktail right after receiving it? Jab.
“It’s okay to have a drink!” Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Unit, told Fox News. Other experts, including Dr. Dean Winslow of Stanford University Medical Center, agreed, but gave one warning that “everything is in moderation.”
Some experts point out that heavy drinking can exacerbate the potential side effects that are imminent after vaccination.
“Vaccine side effects include muscle soreness, pain, and sensations in the weather. Combined with the side effects of alcohol, there is a risk of feeling sick,” said Dr. Tania Elliott, a clinical instructor at NYU Langone Health. Told. health..
“Although not officially studied, a single post-vaccination cocktail should not affect the effectiveness of the vaccine,” said Annabelle, UCLA Coinfection Prevention Officer and Assistant Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. Dr. de St. Maurice said. I wrote to Fox News by email. “We know that the vaccine was effective in clinical trials and in the real world. Many of these people may have been drinking alcohol when they were vaccinated, but they were still effective. In other words. Let’s celebrate the new vaccine-induced immunity with a cocktail. That’s okay. “
Indeed, one of the researchers in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine trial Dr. Hana El Surly, Said before Health line Its alcohol consumption was not studied as a variable during late clinical trials.
“I don’t think occasional or moderate alcohol intake will affect the response to the vaccine,” said El Saree, an associate professor of molecular virology and microbiology and medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. “And we are not asking subjects or the general public to refrain from alcohol during the vaccination period.”
However, too much drink can be a problem.
Aside from many other health hazards, consistent heavy drinking can weaken the immune system. Mayo Clinic..Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Define heavy drinking 15 or more cups a week for men and 8 or more cups a week for women. According to Dr. Stuartley, a professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins, it is “not entirely clear” how the response of the COVID-19 vaccine affects heavy drinkers.
“People who are alcoholics are more susceptible to serious complications of COVID-19, so vaccination is a priority,” Ray told Fox News. “Of course, there are many potential benefits to reducing alcohol intake and improving nutrition, one of which may be improving response to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
