Arizona reports 577 new viral cases and 22 more deaths





Arizona reports 577 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 22 deaths. The State Department of Health released the latest daily virus figures on Friday. The total number of cases and deaths during the pandemic process is currently 875,766 and 17,531, respectively. Hospitalizations for the virus decreased slightly to 581. Of these, 167 were ICU patients. More: Find the location of the COVID-19 vaccine in your area According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the 7-day moving average of daily viral cases in Arizona was 575.3 as of Thursday. The 7-day moving average of daily virus-related deaths was 10.1. Meanwhile, the state has been vaccinated more than 5.6 million times. Approximately 3.2 million people, or 44.3% of Arizona’s eligible population, receive at least one dose. About 2.7 million people are fully vaccinated. For the latest news, see FOX10 Phoenix. Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts and newsletters Get the latest news alerts with the FOX10 News app. Free! download For Apple iOS or Android. Continued coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic: Symptoms of coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Of course, these are similar to common colds and flu. A common cold begins with a sore throat, scratches, cough, runny nose, and stuffy nose. Symptoms of the flu are more severe, usually sudden onset, and may be accompanied by a high fever. Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. According to the World Health Organization, these usually include fever, a dry cough, and noticeable shortness of breath. A small number of cases develop pneumonia, which is of particular concern to the elderly and people with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Relation: Is it flu, cold, or COVID-19?Different viruses show similar symptoms To protect yourself, wash your hands thoroughly, keep away from your face, and do not stand near crowds or people. And if you notice any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms, do not go directly to your doctor’s office. Authorities urge that it just runs the risk of getting more people sick. Call in advance and ask if you need to be seen and where you need to be seen.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos