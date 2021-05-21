Recurrent symptoms found to be the main reason for COVID patients to return to hospital, research show – NBC Chicago





A study by Northwestern Medicine found that the main reason for COVID-19 patients to be re-hospitalized within 30 days of discharge was the recurrence of coronavirus symptoms. Studies have shown that patients returning to the hospital repeatedly experienced symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, malaise, and dyspnea. The study also found that patients with a history of neuropathy prior to COVID were more likely to return to hospital for additional treatment, also known as “COVID reunion.” “I was surprised that the history of neuropathy was the only comorbidity that predicted an increased risk of recurrent complications requiring hospital-level care at both 30 days and 4 months,” he said. Dr. Eric Riotta, a specialist in critical care, said. Northwestern medicine. However, the study pointed out that initial hospitalized steroid treatment may reduce the risk of recurrence of COVID symptoms leading to emergency care. “Neither age, the need for mechanical ventilation during COVID-19, nor the length of stay in COVID-19 predicted a reunion in the hospital. This finding was in the recovery of COVID-19 and COVID-19. It highlights the unique role of the nervous system, which has been suggested by other major research groups. ” According to Northwestern University, 40% of 509 patients have a history of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, stroke, dementia, migraine, lumbar spinal stenosis, and peripheral neuropathy. Liotta pointed out that the coronavirus has systemic effects, as found in this study, although it is usually associated with respiratory infections. “COVID-19 is not just a respiratory illness, it affects every part of the body. We also learn that COVID-19 does not end at the hospital door. Will occur. I will deal with it later. “ Apart from the recurrence of symptoms, the patient returned for the following main reasons: bacterial pneumonia, other pulmonary complications, non-pneumonia infections, bleeding. According to Northwestern University, patients with frequent reunions were usually older, diabetic, suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or had an organ transplant. Liotta added that the study was done before the COVID vaccine was released to the public.

