Severely swollen tongue affects some COVID patients

A small number of COVID-19 patients in US hospitals have severely swollen tongues. Doctors are trying to understand why a condition known as macroglossia is occurring.

Dr. James Melville of the University of Texas Health Sciences Center for Medical Sciences (UTHealth) told KHOU 11 in a report released Thursday. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Patients in the United States. This is just a small percentage of the 33 million COVID cases recorded in the United States since the outbreak of the pandemic.

All nine patients have been intubated to the hospital and eight are black. Two suffered a stroke and the other seven COVID Before the onset of swelling of the tongue.

According to Melville, the condition prevented people from eating and talking normally. He has treated patients with macroglossia and has performed many surgeries to help them regain use of the tongue.

Although the link between the virus and the condition is not yet clear, Melville said inflammatory cells were detected in the patient’s tongue.

“I think it has a lot to do with where the virus is attached and the body’s immune response to the virus,” Melville told KHOU11.

One of the patients treated by Melville was Anthony Jones in Lake City, Florida.

Jones survived COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) After spending more than a month in the hospital. However, his tongue remained severely swollen.

“The doctor was shaking his head and said he could have surgery, but he couldn’t guarantee that Anthony would eat or talk again,” his mother Mary Ann Jones told UT Health News. Told.

“Anthony began to cry as if giving up. I said,” Don’t worry about your baby. Find someone to help you. ” The facial expression on his face after the doctor left hurt my heart terribly. “

Experts told the family that the condition was called a macroglossia and Mary Ann Jones began searching for more information online. She came across a study published by Melville and contacted him hoping he could help.

Melville told UT Health News that Jones’ macroglossia was classified as huge.

“It’s psychologically depressing because they are considered strange. They need to have a feeding tube, a permanent tracheostomy of the airways, and there is a risk of infection. Because the tongue is completely dry, You need to wrap it and moisten it so that there are no cracks or bleeding. “

Melville performed the procedure on Jones and was successful. Within a week, the patient was able to speak and slowly began to drink liquids and soft solids again.

A 45-minute operation, known as a partial tongue resection, “allows complete sensation, complete functional speech, and almost 100% taste. The tongue is 95% muscular and heals quickly. “Melville added.

Doctors said they are trying to find out if patients with COVID-19 with macroglossia share certain genetic features that can shed light on the condition, and potentially prevent it.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 has a variety of symptoms, but some have no symptoms at all.

Some of the most common symptoms are fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, stuffy nose or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, And diarrhea.

Early studies of COVID-19 showed that the disease primarily affected the respiratory system.However, studies are increasingly showing that it is a polyphyletic disorder, which some patients are experiencing. Abnormal symptoms such as skin lesions, swelling of the eyelids, and confusion..

According to the report, more than 160 million Americans have been vaccinated with the COVID vaccine at least once. CDC..

