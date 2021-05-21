Of the 21 COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday, Sherburne County resident Sterns





As of Wednesday, half of Minnesota residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Minnesota Health Department’s Vaccine Dashboard. Twenty-one Minnesotans died of COVID-19 and 690 were infected with COVID-19, although infection rates were generally declining, according to a Friday report from the Ministry of Health. According to a report on Friday, Stearns County, which lived in the early 1980s, and Sherburne County, which lived in the early 60s, died of COVID-19. Wright County, which lived in the early 70’s, was also one of the newly reported deaths. Nine of the deaths reported on Friday were associated with long-term care or life support facilities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 60% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths have been residents of long-term care or living support facilities. Of all Minnesotan people over the age of 65, 89% have been vaccinated at least once. Relation: Welcome questions: CentraCare extends COVID-19 vaccine to St. Cloud Pediatric Clinic In Stearns County, 44% of all residents are vaccinated at least once. The vaccine has not yet been approved for children under the age of 12. In Benton County, 29% of the population is vaccinated at least once. Also, in Sherburne County, 32% of the population receives at least one dose. These percentages increase in the elderly. Stearns County won 20 new cases in its Friday report. Benton scored 6 and Sherburne County scored 25. The current totals for the counties around St. Cloud are: Stearns County: 22,395 cases and 223 deaths.

Benton County: 5,760 cases and 97 deaths.

Sherburne County: 11,858 cases and 89 deaths. According to MDH, the number of minesotans that tested positive for COVID-19 reached 597,731 on Friday, killing 7,354 people. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 31,699 people have required hospitalization in the state. Globally, there are nearly 166 million cases of COVID-19, including more than 33 million in the United States. Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.. More than 3.4 million people have died of infectious diseases worldwide, including about 589,000 in the United States. Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today..

