“They are here to stay” — more ticks than ever in Michigan this year





Grand Rapids, Michigan — Entomologists at Michigan State University say the number of mites has increased since last year throughout the state, especially in West Michigan. There is 5 types of mites Two of the most common states are the American dog tick and the deer tick (or black legged), which are found throughout Michigan. Howard Russell MS of the Department of Plant Soil Microbiology, Michigan State University, states that the epidemic of these two types of mites has steadily increased over the last decade. “I’ve had a lot of calls from people who have never had ticks in the yard or north cabin, and now I can’t get my kids and dogs out and play without them coming back. Russell told FOX 17 on Friday. It was. “The number of them has increased over the last decade and this year is worse than last year.” American dog tick ((( Dermacentor variabilis ).

-Michigan’s most common tick

-There is a white marking that should be visible on the back

-May infect Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and several other tick-borne diseases

-Active from early May to November

-Chew humans and pets Deer tick / black foot tick ((( Ixodes scapularis ).

-Can spread potentially deadly Lyme disease

-Most commonly found in the western part of the state

-Often found along forest vegetation and trails Russell says the chances of catching Lyme disease from mites are very realistic in Michigan. “Hundreds of Lyme diseases occur annually in Michigan,” he said Friday. “And the stage most likely to send is nymph The stage occurs in July and is a very small tick. “ All mites found in Michigan are known as the “three host mites.” This means that you can feed on at least three hosts throughout your normal life cycle. When they hatch from eggs (Larval stage), They usually find mice to feed for some time before dropping off. From there, they molt and nymph, Eventually find another host to feed (usually another mouse, or larger animal). When the animal is full, it falls and molts again, eventually grown up.. “They think it’s a reality we all have to get used to,” Russell told FOX17 on Friday. Launched by researchers at Columbia University and the University of Wisconsin Tick ​​app To track mites nationwide. You can download the app to your phone, report ticks and see how bad ticks are in your county. You can find information on the best way to avoid mites and remove them once they have adhered On this website Maintained by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Heringa, Curry Areas labeled “Known Risk” identify counties where Lyme disease mites have been identified Scripps

..





