Cases of COVID-19 in St. Joseph County decrease upon termination of mask obligations | Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in St. Joseph County continue to decline, reaching the lowest point since September. This is because many businesses and public agencies have withdrawn mask requirements after county health officials have withdrawn their obligation to wear face covers.
There are currently 692 active cases in St. Joseph County, with an average of 42 new cases per day for 7 days. That number represents a significant improvement over the number of active infections in the county in November and December, when hospitals were overwhelmed and deaths surged.
The highest benchmark of infection came six months ago when the county recorded more than 4,000 active cases on 20 November. At that time, the county was hospitalized in excess of 150. Currently, there are about 35 hospitalizations in the county, but the number of young people is increasing, according to the county’s deputy health officer, Dr. Mark Fox.
Since February, the number of cases of COVID-19 has decreased by about 30%. In fact, the number of active COVID cases fell below 800 for more than a few weeks in early September, but the number of cases surged later in the month. Active cases continued to hover about 1,000 earlier this month before declining in the last 10 days.
“We’re not out of the woods, but we’re really close,” County Commission President Andy Costilney said at a press conference on Friday. In a few months.
Recent CDC guidelines show a reduction in the number of cases in St. Joseph County as vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in public. Citing these guidelines, county health officer Dr. Robert Einterts has completed the county’s Maskman Date, which was originally scheduled to end on May 27, last week.
Fox said he expects many unvaccinated people to misunderstand recent CDC guidance, intentionally or unintentionally, and stop wearing masks.
“I think I’m a realist. I’m completely hoping for more cases. I’m not particularly worried about the big surge,” Fox said.
As of this week, 39% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated. Fox does not focus on “magic number” vaccination to show herd immunity, but as the number of vaccinated individuals increases, the pool of people who are more likely to get COVID will decrease. .. This makes it easier to manage future spikes.
“Our goal is to have around 10 cases a day in the county, and in reality it could be less,” Fox said. “Then it becomes like the flu, which is an intermittent temporary thing that does not cause a crisis situation.”
vaccination Fee Young adults, black and Hispanic residents, and those living in the suburbs of the county lag behind other populations. Fox said support for these groups is continuing, pointing out a sharp decline in the number of cases at the University of Notre Dame, and as evidence of vaccine efficacy, the university has been positive since May 7. No cases have been reported.
Of the approximately 36,000 COVID infections in St. Joseph County since the outbreak of the pandemic, more than 21% have been diagnosed in people aged 20-29 years, with a lower proportion of all cases in each progressive age group. I will. Over 18% of all COVID cases in the county are diagnosed in people over the age of 60.
In surrounding counties, Indiana Health Department data show Elkhart County with 513 active cases diagnosed in the last 14 days. LaPorte County has a total of 367 active cases, and Marshall County has 135 active cases.
The state announced 801 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, reporting just under 800 hospitalizations. According to state data, about 35% of Hoosier are fully vaccinated.