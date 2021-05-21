Arizona children can be vaccinated with Pfizer and other vaccines at the same time





Phoenix (AP) — A 12-year-old child in Arizona can be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine when she receives other vaccinations, health officials said Friday.

Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the State Department, said that pediatricians can administer the Pfizer vaccine along with other pediatric vaccines, following the guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the CDC recommended that children wait two weeks between vaccinations.

The hope is to further reduce the “potential missed opportunities for vaccination,” Christ said during a virtual media briefing. In addition, less demand was placed during a pandemic, so parents generally need to help their children catch up with childhood vaccinations.

Christ also expressed optimism that the Pfizer vaccine would be approved for children aged 2-11 by September. Vaccine demand is low throughout the state. According to Christ, Arizona gave 60,000 to 80,000 daily doses during peak hours. Recently, it has been administered about 20,000 times. As a result, business hours and days on vaccine pods in some states will change. A children’s pop-up vaccination clinic planned for Saturday in Phoenix’s predominantly Latino Maryvale district represents a new initiative to reach a poorly serviced community. The Arizona Department of Health said people would make door-to-door visits to educate residents about vaccines and distribute garden signs. Overall, the state has more than 5.6 million vaccinations. Approximately 3.2 million people, or 44.3% of Arizona’s eligible population, receive at least one dose. About 2.7 million people are fully vaccinated. The state dashboard on Friday reported 577 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths. Currently, the total number of pandemic cases and deaths is 875,766 and 17,531, respectively. Hospitalization for the virus was slightly reduced to 581. Of these, 167 were ICU patients. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the 7-day moving average of daily viral cases in Arizona was 575.3 as of Thursday. The 7-day moving average of daily virus-related deaths was 10.1.

