COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports two more deaths and 173 new cases





The· Saskatchewan Government Announced two more dead COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) With Friday and 173 new cases, the total number of infections in the state is 45,310, of which 9,820 are of concern. One death was reported in the far-northeast zone of the 70-79 year old group and one death in the northwestern zone of the 80+ group. For new COVID-19 cases, 4 are northwest, 2 are northeast, 24 are northwest, 13 are northwest, 1 is northeast, 34 are in Saskatoon, 6 are in central west, and 25 are in central east. , 30 are in Regina, 3 are in the southwest, 6 are in the southwest, and 18 are in the southeast. read more: Declaration of COVID-19 outbreak in Saskatchewan The story continues under the ad The state says seven new cases are holding residence information. There are 43,010 recovery from the virus and 1,776 cases are considered active. According to the state, 132 people are hospitalized, 107 are inpatient and 25 are in intensive care. 14 are in ICU, Regina and 9 in Saskatoon. Trend story The percentage of Canadians receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine is higher than in the United States

The Canadians defeated the Maple Leafs and won Game 1.John Tabarés hits his head and then stretches on a stretcher The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 13.2 new cases per 162-100,000. read more: Regina COVID-19 More tickets issued in connection with public health order protests According to the state, 3,331 COVID-19 tests were processed on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests performed to 837,028. Additional 10,347 doses COVID-19 vaccine It has been administered since the last report of the state on Thursday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered to 630,583. According to the state, 75% of people over the age of 40 are first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, 69% of people over the age of 30 and 61% of people over the age of 18 are first vaccinated. .. The state said residents over the age of 12 should receive their first dose by the end of May. The story continues under the ad















2:09

Ford government suspends initial doses of AstraZeneca as the risk of rare thrombotic disorders increases





Ford government suspends initial dose of AstraZeneca at increased risk of rare thrombotic disorders – May 12, 2021

View link »

<br />

..





