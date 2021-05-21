Louisiana detects the first case of the first COVID strain detected in India.This is what officials say | Coronavirus





Coronavirus variants that have spread rapidly throughout India in recent months have been detected for the first time in two Louisiana coronavirus patients, according to researchers at LSU Health Shreveport. This variant, called B.1.617.2, was declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organization last week. According to LSU Health Shreveport virologist Jeremy Kamil, who sequenced coronavirus samples from across the state, there is little threat to vaccination, but it is believed to be more contagious. “For a fully vaccinated person, there’s little to worry about. If you’re not vaccinated, there’s a special reason to consider getting vaccinated with caution,” Kamil said. I am.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor of the White House, and Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Policy Advisor of COVID-19 Equity, have joined reporter Emil … In Louisiana, about 35% of the population is vaccinated with at least one vaccine, providing a variety of hosts for the variants. The average vaccination in the United States is 48%. Two cases were found in people in northwestern Louisiana, according to Louisiana officials. According to Kamil, at least one of the cases was caused by a patient in a hospital in the Parish of Cado. It was not clear whether any patient with the B.1.617.2 mutant was vaccinated. “These are the first reported cases of the B.1.617 variant in Louisiana, but there may be more undetected cases,” according to a Louisiana Health Department press release. The B.1.617.2 strain is one of three spin-offs derived from the B.1.617 variant first identified in India in October. Due to lack of surveillance, it is unclear how widespread this variant is in India. We will inform you about the progress of COVID-19 vaccination once a week. Sign up today. But in the UK, one of the world leaders in genome sequencing, cases have more than doubled in six days, increasing from 1,313 cases last Thursday to 2,967 cases on Wednesday, UK officials said. The presence of new variants in the state is not the cause of panic, but it shows public health experts that the virus continues to evolve. Given sufficient opportunity and time, these small changes can lead to much smarter and more efficient viruses that may one day slide due to antibody protection from vaccines. The first two cases of the more infectious COVID-19 variant in Louisiana, known as P.1 and often referred to as the “Brazilian subspecies,” are id… “It’s like a roof leak,” Kamil said. “Water finds a way. So does evolution. If you give the virus the opportunity to keep trying different tricks, you’ll find ways to go beyond immune defense.” to date, LSU Health Shreveport’s New Virus Threat Center Sequences over 2,600 COVID samples, representing 56% of all genome surveillance in the state. The first B.1.1.7 variant detected in the United Kingdom remains the predominant variant in the United States. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are at least 51 cases in Louisiana. The first P.1 variant identified in Brazil and Japan has also been found in Louisiana. In the latest batch of samples sequenced by LSU Health Shreveport, two additional cases of the P.1 variant were detected, bringing the total from Louisiana to 18. Affiliate commissions may be incurred when purchasing from the links on this site.

Emily Woodruff covers the public health of Times Picayune | New Orleans advocates as a report for members of the US Corps.

