Currently, nearly 5 million Illinois are fully vaccinated, with the latest daily shots being the highest in almost a month.





Of the 5 million Illinois inhabitants, about 39% of the population, COVID-19, is fully vaccinated, according to public health officials. According to the Illinois Public Health Service, the state was set to the latest vaccination benchmark on Thursday as vaccine providers summarized the most productive days since April 23, with 126,023 vaccinations across the state. I’m getting closer. A total of 4,995,694 inhabitants are two weeks away from the final vaccination, with an average of about 77,000 vaccinations per day in Illinois over the past week, with the state officially reaching 5 million for the weekend. Ready to exceed the threshold. Approximately 10.8 million coronavirus vaccinations have been given in the last five months, with an average of 48 vaccinations per minute. Almost two-thirds of all adults receive at least one injection, and 47% of adults are completely covered. The numbers for the Chicago region are about the same. The state’s daily vaccination rate rose slightly this week, but is still down 42% overall compared to mid-April. Dr. Alison Alwadi, Chicago Public Health Commissioner, urged more residents to roll up their sleeves at one of the city’s latest vaccination events at Theater Wit in the Lakeview district. “The COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool we need to protect Chicago citizens from this deadly virus. This year we can return to live performances and cultural events that make Chicago a world-class city. We are excited about our plans to safely reopen Chicago in the summer, “said Arwady. “Get the vaccine today so that you can safely enjoy art and culture this summer.” Daily dose of COVID-19 vaccine Graphics by Jesse Howe and Caroline Harley | Sun Times Source: Illinois Public Health Service Is the graph not displayed correctly? click here. As immunization rates rise, infection rates are approaching record lows. The state reported that out of 73,099 tests, 1,573 new cases were diagnosed, maintaining an average 7-day positive rate in Illinois at a minimum of 2.2% for 9 weeks. State-wide hospitals were treating 1,488 COVID-19 patients on Thursday night. This is the lowest since the beginning of April, a 31% decrease compared to three weeks ago. However, the virus killed an additional 21 people, including a man in Will County in his thirties. The state’s pandemic kills up to 22,556 people. For more information on finding vaccine reservations in Chicago, please visit: zocdoc.com Alternatively, call (312) 746-4835. The city also provides home vaccinations at the request of residents over the age of 65 and those with disabilities or serious health conditions. For sites on the outskirts of Cook County, please visit: Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov Alternatively, call (833) 308-1988. To find a provider elsewhere, visit the following website: coronavirus.illinois.gov Alternatively, call (833) 621-1284.

