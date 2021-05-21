In Alaska, the number of cases of coronavirus caused by the B.1.1.7 variant is increasing rapidly.





Transmission electron micrograph of particles of lineage B.1.1.7 of coronavirus — the first mutant identified in the United Kingdom. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) Health officials said Thursday that the proportion of Alaska’s COVID-19 cases associated with a more contagious and potentially more deadly strain of coronavirus, first discovered in the United Kingdom, is rising sharply. The B.1.1.7 strain of virus is about 50% more contagious than the original strain, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Authorities also say it can be more serious, based on hospitalization and mortality. CDC officials predicted a few months ago that B.1.1.7 would be the major strain of the virus by March and is now responsible for most cases in the country. Cases of the first variant of Alaska were found in people who tested positive in December, but it took months before the frequency of cases began to increase sharply throughout Alaska, as it is today. It was. At a press conference, State Institute Chief Executive Officer James Parker said, “B.1.1.7 is the strain that is distributed here, similar to the data displayed elsewhere in the country. I’m actually seeing them flocking to. “ Relation: A new, more contagious COVID-19 strain arrives in Alaska — a month ago State lab data We showed that B.1.1.7 was responsible for about one-third of the state’s COVID cases in early March, about twice as much as in the previous two weeks. Test data from Alaska show an increased prevalence of the B.1.1.7 strain of COVID-19, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom. According to authorities, B.1.1.7 is highly contagious, and injections appear to be very effective against tension, so the state has an urgent need to vaccinate people as soon as possible. At the same time, the state’s COVID-19 case rate fell from high to moderate for the first time in seven months, Governor Mike Dunleavy’s office announced Thursday. The two-week average case rate in Alaska has been above 1 case per 10,000 people (high risk threshold) since September, Dunleavy’s office said. It finally fell below that number on Wednesday. “Alaska’s efforts to protect our most vulnerable people have led to significant COVID cases in Alaska due to early and rapid vaccination of our high-risk populations and widespread availability of vaccines and treatments. “It has decreased to,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. “With fewer cases, fewer hospitalizations, and more Alaska Natives vaccinations, we can focus on economic recovery and enjoy the busy summer season with peace of mind.” In recent weeks, the number of cases has dropped sharply across the state. However, clusters and isolated outbreaks continue to grow, including in some areas where COVID-19 vaccination rates are relatively low. Relation: New COVID case numbers for major states and countries in Alaska’s Panhandle

