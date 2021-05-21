Orange County records 37 new COVID-19 infections as hospitalization increases slightly

This week, Orange County, which moved to the least restrictive layer of the state’s COVID-19 economic resumption blueprint, reported a slight increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations and recorded four more deaths.

The county also reported 37 new infections, increasing the cumulative number of cases to 254,919.

Two of the newly reported deaths occurred this month and the other two last month, bringing the death toll from a pandemic to 5,038. Viral hospitalizations increased from 70 on Wednesday to 75 on Thursday, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit increased from 15 to 22.

Orange County supervisor Lisa Bartlett said increased hospitalization should not be seen as a danger signal.

“It’s not a worrying surge,” she told City News Service. “I think we have to expect that we can’t expect numbers and indicators to decrease daily compared to COVID.”

The death toll recorded on Thursday increased the death toll in May to four, and the April count increased to 38.

The death toll in February and March remains at 581 and 180, respectively. The deadliest January death toll during a pandemic was 1,537. December was the deadliest month, killing 932 people.

Orange County entered the least restrictive yellow layer of the reopening blueprint on Wednesday. This will allow many companies, such as cinemas and gyms, to participate in more people, and museums, zoos and aquariums will be fully operational. For the first time, bars and distilleries can be opened indoors. Theme parks such as Disneyland can be expanded in capacity.

“I think this is definitely a welcome amnesty from COVID, and many of our businesses will be excited to have more capacity,” said supervisor Katrina Foley on Tuesday. Told to CNS. “And in general, our community has worked hard to reach this point, such as wearing masks, keeping social distances, and getting vaccinated. And it’s working. ..

“Vaccines dramatically reduce the spread of COVID in our community and we are very close to herd immunity. We need to continue to encourage people to get vaccinated,” she added.

Frank Kim, CEO of Orange County, said the move to the yellow layer is “a continuation of the trend seen in the last two weeks.”

After the county moved to the Orange Formation in mid-March, authorities saw an average daily new infection of about three per 100,000 inhabitants “flattened,” Kim said. It was.

“We have moved across the plateau,” Kim said. “This proves how effective the vaccine is.”

Kim said the authorities were watching the numbers carefully after the transition to the Oranges, “Is there a rise in the incident rate? And we haven’t seen it.”

Kim said the county set up a mobile vaccine site in Santa Anna last weekend for customers of Cal Optima, a county insurance company for low-income earners, with about 800 vaccinations.

“We’ll be there for the next three or four weeks in a row,” he added.

Authorities have seen a decline in vaccine demand on public and private sites. Foley suspects it is an access issue for many.

“We need to keep reminding people that reservations aren’t necessary at Orange County Fairgrounds because it’s hard to get to during the day you work. It’s very easy to drive and walk,” Foley said. Said. “Everything can be done in 30 minutes.”

Foley also said it was important to emphasize that the vaccine was being scrutinized by scientists.

“I hope we can make sure that the vaccine is safe and effective and that everyone understands that it has been properly tested,” Foley said. “And scientists have found it very effective in stopping the spread of COVID.”

According to weekly state data released every Tuesday, the average daily case rate for the county per 100,000 people dropped from 1.8 last week to 1.5. The overall test positive rate increased from 1% to 0.9%, and the county health inequal quartile, which measures the positive rate of hotspots in disadvantaged communities, decreased from 1.2% to 0.9%.

Discovery Cube Orange County, Santa Ana’s Children’s Museum, announced Thursday that it will reopen on May 28th.

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum reopened on Wednesday for the first time since it was closed by a pandemic last year. However, the move was planned regardless of whether the county moved to the yellow layer.

Hugh Hewitt, Chairman of the Nixon Foundation, said:

The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.