Mask and ventilation upgrades have reduced the incidence of COVID-19 in primary school







Source / Disclosure

Disclosure: Gettings and Lanier have not reported disclosure of relevant financial information. See the survey for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Mask requirements and ventilation upgrades have reduced the incidence of COVID-19 in Georgia primary school Up to almost half, the data MMWR Indicated. Dilution methods such as opening windows and doors and using fans reduced the incidence by 35% when used alone. Jenna Get, DVMMPH, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer and his colleagues incorporated into the Georgia Public Health Service. The addition of a highly efficient particle absorption filter reduced the incidence by 48%. Source: Adobe Stock.

Researchers have found a 37% lower incidence in schools that require the use of masks between teachers and staff. “Multi-faceted” approach

Survey data was obtained from a survey of 169 elementary schools opened for face-to-face learning in Georgia. The data is for 26 days from November 16th to December 11th, 2020. The combined incidence of COVID-19 in all schools was 3.08 per 500 enrolled students. Community incidence The authors reported that in the counties with schools participating in the survey, there were 1,055 per 100,000, or about 5.28 per 500. In schools that used only the dilution method (39 schools), there were 2.94 cases per 500 students (RR = 0.65; 2.94). [95% CI, 2.48-3.5]). In 16 schools that only upgraded filtration, there were 2.46 cases per 500 students (RR = 0.69; 2.46). [95% CI, 1.84-3.29]). At 31 schools that underwent both dilution and filtration upgrades, there were 2.22 cases per 500 students (RR = 0.52; 2.22). [95% CI, 1.73-2.84]). “Preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection in schools should be multifaceted,” the author writes. “Mask requirements Teachers and staff Improving ventilation is an important strategy that elementary schools can implement as part of a multi-factor approach to providing a safer face-to-face learning environment until children under the age of 12 have access to the vaccine. “ High school test

In the second study published in MMWR, Cdr. William A. Lanier, DVM, MPH, DACVPM, A senior epidemiologist at USDA Food Safety Inspection Services, and colleagues evaluated two Utah High School COVID-19 test programs aimed at sustainability. Extracurricular activities Face-to-face instruction. The first is called “Test to Play” and requires a test every 14 days for students who want to participate in extracurricular activities. The second was called “Test to Stay” and was essential to continue face-to-face instruction. “Test to Play” was held at 127 of 193 public high schools in Utah, while “Test to Stay” was held at 13 high schools. In both programs, the Utah Department of Health provided training and rapid antigen test kits to staff who performed school-based testing. Students needed parental permission to take the test. From November 30, 2020 to March 20, 2021, researchers reported that 1,886 (3.2%) of the 59,552 students who participated in either of the two programs received positive test results. .. Those who tested positive had to be quarantined for 10 days from the date of the test. Lanier et al. Stated that the program “promoted the completion of approximately 95% of high school extracurricular events and saved an estimated 109,752 face-to-face student days.” “Utah’s high school COVID-19 testing program saves face-to-face instruction days and extracurricular activities in accordance with state-wide public health policies during periods of high COVID-19 incidence among high school age people. Promoted the continuation of, “they write. “Increased evidence is that COVID-19 transmission in schools is rare if schools implement recommended preventive strategies that include consistent and correct use of masks, physical distance, hand hygiene, and improved room ventilation. However, the negative impact on children’s education and their social and emotional well-being suggests that face-to-face instruction may be lost. “ reference: Gettings J, et al. MMWR Those who are morbidly mortal Wkly Person in charge 2021; doi: 10.15585 /mmwr.mm7021e1. Lanier WA, et al. MMWR Those who are morbidly mortal Wkly Person in charge 2021; doi: 10.15585 /mmwr.mm7021e2.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos