Researchers reveal differences in the mechanism of itching

Chronic skin itching drives more people to dermatologists than any other condition. In fact, according to the latest scientific literature, 7% of adults in the United States and 10-20% of people in developed countries suffer from dermatitis, a common skin inflammatory condition that causes itching.

Itching is a serious clinical problem, often caused by underlying skin, liver, or kidney disease. Due to the limited understanding of the mechanism of itching, there is no effective treatment for the majority of patients. “” Lianghan, Associate Professor, Faculty of Biological Sciences, Georgia Institute of Technology Technology Parker H. Petit Bioengineering and Bioscience Institute

Until recently, neuroscientists equated the mechanism of skin itch. However, Han and her research team recently discovered the difference between itching in the hairless and hairy areas of the skin, opening up new areas of research.

Their study was published on April 13th in the journal PNAS (National Academy of Sciences Bulletin), Can open new and more effective treatments for patients suffering from persistent itching of the skin.

Causes of itching, not skin depth

According to researchers, are there two different types of stimuli from the nervous system that cause the sensation of itching through the sensory nerves of the skin? Chemical and mechanical. In their study, Han and her team identified a specific neuronal population that controls itching of the “grass” skin. This is the smoother, stronger skin found on the palms and soles of the feet.

Itching in these areas poses greater difficulty for the patient and is surprisingly common. There are 200,000 abnormal sweatings annually in the United States, and itchy blisters occur only on the palms and soles of the feet, depending on the condition of the skin. Another chronic skin condition, palmoplantar pustulosis (a type of psoriasis that causes inflamed scaly skin on the palms and soles of the feet and severe itching) affects as many as 1.6 million people each year in the United States. Is exerting. I have

“It’s actually one of the most debilitating places (causing itching),” said Haley R. Steele, a graduate student and lead author in the Department of Life Sciences. “If your hands are itchy, it can be difficult to grab things. If your feet are itchy, it can be difficult to walk. You can enter even if your arms are itchy. Distracting, OK. But that’s you. Hands and feet. It’s difficult to do everyday things.

Ability to block and activate neurons that cause itching in laboratory mice

Most itch studies rely on mouse testing because many of the underlying biological mechanisms of itch, such as receptors and neural pathways, are similar in mice and humans. Researchers at Georgia Institute of Technology have been able to activate or block these neurons using mice in the lab.

Studies show that “the actual neurons that send itching are in different populations. Neurons in hairy skin that do not feel itchy are in one population, and other neurons feel itchy.”

Why did the explanation so far miss science? “I think one reason is that most people in this field thought it was the same mechanism that controls the senses. It’s technically difficult. It’s harder than working on hairy skin.” Han Said.

To overcome this technical hurdle, the team used a new research procedure or assay modeled on human allergic contact dermatitis, Steele said.

Previous methods required the injection of itch-causing chemicals into the skin of mice, but most of the skin of mice is covered with hair. The team needed to focus on the smooth, smooth skin of the hands and feet of a small mouse. Genetically modified mice could also be used to identify the correct sensory neurons that cause itching of the skin.

“We have confirmed that certain sets of neurons that cause itching are activated and chewing behavior is reconstructed,” Steele describes how mice usually deal with itchy skin. did.

One set of study mice was given a chemical to specifically kill the entire lineage of neurons. Focusing on the three known neuronal mechanisms associated with the itching sensation found in hairy skin, we found that two neurons, MrgprA3 + and MrgprD +, do not play an important role in itching of non-hairy skin. The third neuron, MrgprC11 +, played an important role. Removing it reduced the acute and chronic itching of the soles and palms of the test mice.

Potential to promote new treatments for chronic itch

Han’s team hopes that research will lead to treatments that turn off those itching-inducing neurons, perhaps by blocking them in human skin.

Ronfeldman, an assistant professor of dermatology at Emory University, said: Does not distinguish between skin and skin. “Drugs. Georgia Institute of Technology findings provide a basis for developing treatments that target chronic itching of the limbs and, if left untreated, have a significant impact on the patient’s quality of life.” May give. I have concluded.

What’s next for Han and her team? “I want to investigate how these neurons transmit information to the spinal cord and brain,” Han said. Bile flow commonly seen in liver and biliary tract diseases.

“I joined this lab because I love working with Liang Han,” added Steele, who chose to study skin itch to get a PhD. “It was the most technically challenging and most likely to be really interesting and important to the field.”