LA County joins state and lifts coronavirus restrictions on June 15 – Whittier Daily News

46 seconds ago

Los Angeles County, following state initiative on June 15, lifted most of the COVID-19 restrictions while continuing to urge more people to be vaccinated to reduce the risk of virus recurrence. Health officials said today.

The State Secretary of Health and Welfare announced on Friday, May 21, that California plans to abolish the blueprint for a safer economy planned for June 15. You can take off their face mask. Participation in large indoor events requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, although some restrictions remain.

Health agencies in Los Angeles County and elsewhere are allowed to take stricter health measures than the state, but the county’s Public Health Service has issued a statement that it will comply with California regulations.

“I look forward to the changes that will take place on June 15, like everyone in California,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “Together, we’re all working hard to keep cases, hospitalizations, and deaths low in LA County. Safely what we liked before the pandemic. It is not possible to fully emphasize how the vaccine has reached the place where it can be done.

“If you have postponed vaccination, please do not delay it any further,” she said. “Almost all COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths that are still occurring occur among people who are not completely vaccinated. This can be prevented.”

Feller released figures Thursday, and of the approximately 3.3 million people in the fully vaccinated county, only 933 were later infected with COVID-19. This is a percentage of 0.03%. Of these 933 “breakthrough” cases, only 71 were hospitalized at 0.002% of those who were completely vaccinated and 12 died at 0.00036%.

She said that of the 12 people who died, four had “significantly weakened their immune system” due to previous medical conditions and medications, emphasizing the need to continue to take precautions after a complete vaccination. ..

“Our results are, in fact, in line with state results,” Feller said. “And these numbers show that vaccination works very well to prevent infection, illness, and death in almost everyone who has been vaccinated, so this news is very good. is.”

As of May 16, the county had more than 9.1 million vaccinations and more than 5 million inhabitants had at least one vaccination. She said that 61% of residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once and 47% are currently considered fully vaccinated.

The number of older people is higher, with 84% of residents over the age of 65 receiving at least one vaccination and 70% being fully vaccinated.

Racial and ethnic disparities continue. Of the population aged 16-64, only 34% of black residents receive at least one dose, compared to 57% of whites and 67% of Asians. The Latin population is 42%.

