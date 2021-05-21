LA County joins state and lifts coronavirus restrictions on June 15 – Whittier Daily News

Los Angeles County, following state initiative on June 15, lifted most of the COVID-19 restrictions while continuing to urge more people to be vaccinated to reduce the risk of virus recurrence. Health officials said today.

The State Secretary of Health and Welfare announced on Friday, May 21, that California plans to abolish the blueprint for a safer economy planned for June 15. You can take off their face mask. Participation in large indoor events requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, although some restrictions remain.

Health agencies in Los Angeles County and elsewhere are allowed to take stricter health measures than the state, but the county’s Public Health Service has issued a statement that it will comply with California regulations.

“I look forward to the changes that will take place on June 15, like everyone in California,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “Together, we’re all working hard to keep cases, hospitalizations, and deaths low in LA County. Safely what we liked before the pandemic. It is not possible to fully emphasize how the vaccine has reached the place where it can be done.

“If you have postponed vaccination, please do not delay it any further,” she said. “Almost all COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths that are still occurring occur among people who are not completely vaccinated. This can be prevented.”

Feller released figures Thursday, and of the approximately 3.3 million people in the fully vaccinated county, only 933 were later infected with COVID-19. This is a percentage of 0.03%. Of these 933 “breakthrough” cases, only 71 were hospitalized at 0.002% of those who were completely vaccinated and 12 died at 0.00036%.

She said that of the 12 people who died, four had “significantly weakened their immune system” due to previous medical conditions and medications, emphasizing the need to continue to take precautions after a complete vaccination. ..

“Our results are, in fact, in line with state results,” Feller said. “And these numbers show that vaccination works very well to prevent infection, illness, and death in almost everyone who has been vaccinated, so this news is very good. is.”

As of May 16, the county had more than 9.1 million vaccinations and more than 5 million inhabitants had at least one vaccination. She said that 61% of residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once and 47% are currently considered fully vaccinated.

The number of older people is higher, with 84% of residents over the age of 65 receiving at least one vaccination and 70% being fully vaccinated.

Racial and ethnic disparities continue. Of the population aged 16-64, only 34% of black residents receive at least one dose, compared to 57% of whites and 67% of Asians. The Latin population is 42%.

The county continues to operate large-scale vaccination sites, but the city of Los Angeles will phase out such large-scale sites on Friday for a full mobile vaccination effort by August 1. Announced plans to switch. Target those communities with below average immunization rates.

“Vaccines are the way to end this pandemic, and we put shots on Angelenos’ arms day and night at our mass vaccination sites, mobile clinics, and in our city neighborhood. I worked for, “said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “We are always meeting and surpassing demand. As the number of inoculated populations grows, we are investing resources where they are most effective. Under-vaccinated communities Deliver direct doses to attract and educate vulnerable people and remove barriers to this life-saving vaccine. “

According to Garsetti’s office, the Pierce College municipal large-scale vaccine site in Woodland Hills will be closed on June 19, and the Los Angeles Southwest University site will be closed on June 26. All other large municipal sites will be closed The Dodger Stadium site was closed on Thursday.

Anyone over the age of 18 who was first vaccinated at a Los Angeles County or city-operated vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday has a chance to win a Lakers season ticket.

“Thanks to the Lakers’ generosity and their deep commitment to safely take us all at the end of the pandemic, the lucky pair will live all Home Lakers games this next season at the Staples Center. You can see it at, “Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday, announcing an incentive. “So make time to get your vaccine this weekend. Not only will you get a lot of additional protection, but you can also see a great basketball team pursuing another NBA championship. You may be a lucky person. “

Meanwhile, the Pop-up Vaccination Clinic will be held Saturday from 11am to 6pm at the Pantages Theater in 6233 Hollywood Boulevard. People vaccinated there have the chance to win a ticket to see “Hamilton” in the theater.

The Lin-Manuel Miranda blockbuster was scheduled to take place in Pantage last March, but was put on hold once the pandemic began. The show is currently set to start on August 17th and continue until January 2nd.

Many local and national jurisdictions have begun to offer incentives in the hope of encouraging people to be vaccinated, and the demand for shots has declined in recent weeks.

The city of Long Beach announced earlier this week that people vaccinated at the site would enter for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch or a two-night stay at a local hotel. Last week, the city handed out tickets for the Pacific Aquarium.

The county reported another 15 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, raising the county-wide death toll to 24,154.

An additional 264 cases were confirmed by the county, increasing the county-wide cumulative total for the entire pandemic to 1,238,367.

In a city that operates its own health sector, Pasadena reported only two new cases on Friday, for a total of 11,280 since the pandemic began. The city’s death toll remained at 346. Long Beach reported 13 cases, a total of 53,287 cases. The death toll remained at 935.

According to state statistics, as of Friday, 330 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, down from 355 on Thursday. There were 78 people in the intensive care unit, down from 82 on Thursday.