Currently, nearly 500 million people on the planet have diabetes

Ann Arbor, me. — As one pandemic began to decline, a new study found that another pandemic continued to dominate the world. Researchers have found that about 500 million people around the world have diabetes, but many are unaware that they have diabetes. Since about 108 million people lived in this state in 1980, the number of cases has more than quadrupled.

Of concern, the study found that only one in ten people received the level of care needed to make their lives healthier, longer, and more productive. .. Researchers say diabetes was more common in wealthy countries in the past, but it is now more likely to affect poor countries in Africa, the Americas, and Southeast Asia.

“Diabetics continue to explode everywhere and in every country, and 80% of diabetics live in these low- and middle-income countries,” said Dr. David Flood, lead author at the University of Michigan. I will. release..

Failure to control blood sugar levels can have devastating health consequences. Diabetes triples the risk of a heart attack and makes people 20 times more likely to have a lower limb amputation. It can also cause stroke, kidney failure, blindness, nerve damage and complications during pregnancy.

“We need to be able to prevent these complications with comprehensive diabetes treatment and make the treatment accessible to people around the world,” explains Dr. Flood.

Diabetes is a growing problem in developing countries

About 9 out of 10 patients have type 2 diabetes. This may be the result of engaging in an unhealthy lifestyle.As the world’s waistline swells, it’s now one-third Registered as overweightThe same applies to the number of cases of diabetes.

The CDC estimates that more than 34 million Americans currently have diabetes and 90% have type 2 diabetes.The latest research published in the journal Lancet’s healthy longevityPooled data on 680,000 people aged 25 to 64 in 55 low- and middle-income countries.

Researchers have found that more than 37,000 people have diabetes, but more than half have never been officially diagnosed. Blood samples revealed important biomarkers of elevated sugar in these patients.

The authors of the study can add cheap drugs that reduce glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol to combat the growing crisis. Diet, exercise, and weight counseling can also help reduce the risk of under-treated diabetes.

The study also identified large gaps in specific areas. Less than one in two patients in this condition are taking blood sugar or hypotensive drugs. In addition, only 1 in 16 people use cholesterol-lowering drugs.Teams add less than one-third access Diet and exercise advice, Can promote healthy habits.

Diabetics in poor countries face many barriers to care

Of those diagnosed with diabetes, 85% are taking medications that lower blood sugar levels and 57% have prescriptions for blood pressure medications. However, only 9 percent are taking something to control cholesterol. In addition, the majority of diabetics receive diet or exercise and weight counseling. Overall, Dr. Flood states that less than one in five people “have a complete package of evidence-based care.”

The model of this study, which examined economic and demographic data for these countries, reveals that: Poor People in these countries have a greater problem with diabetes. Countries in the Oceania region of the Pacific had the highest prevalence of diabetes, both diagnosed and undiagnosed, but the lowest proportion of diabetes-related care.

Researchers have found some exceptions, such as Costa Rica. Latin America and the Caribbean were second only to Oceania in prevalence of diabetes, but the level of care available was much higher.

These efforts have the potential to improve care in wealthy countries such as the United States, which do not consistently provide good care for diabetics.The team found that women, wealthy individuals, the elderly, and obese people are more likely to get more. Good quality treatment.. However, diabetes in normal weight people is not uncommon in low- and middle-income countries. Dr. Flood wants to focus more on these individuals.

“The fact that diabetes-related drugs are available at very low cost and individuals can reduce their risk through lifestyle changes should not mean that average cost should be a major barrier,” Flood concludes. I have. “In fact, studies have shown that drugs are cost-effective, which means that the cost of early, consistent use is more important than saving other types of care later.”

SWNS writer Mark Waghorn contributed to this report.