Doctors urge parents to make sure that their child’s vaccination is going well after missing an appointment during a pandemic
“Because of low intakes, we unnecessarily put the entire younger generation at risk of cancer. The lost generation will be unnecessarily at risk of cancer,” said Dr. Noel Brewer. .. Professor of Health Behavior at UNC Gillings Global Public Health School, which has been working on the expansion of the HPV vaccine.
About 80 million Americans are infected with HPV, and 31,000 will be diagnosed with HPV-related cancer this year. Doctors admit that the virus is a sexually transmitted disease and therefore has stigma associated with the virus.
“We talk about getting the HPV vaccine before the children become sexually active. That doesn’t mean we mean. We mean long before they become sexually active. We need to do it for about a year or two. Order-I can’t measure this, “Brewer said.
Doctors know that it can be difficult for parents to think about their child becoming sexually active.
“They don’t want to think that way about adolescents and children, and the way many of us try to present the HPV vaccine and other vaccines is for the HPV vaccine. It’s for cancer. It helps prevent, and some of these can be fatal to cancer, so we’re trying to prevent the disease. That’s most important, “said Newburn’s Coastal Pediatric Clinic. Dr. David Tyroe, a pediatrician, added.
The· American Academy of Pediatrics We encourage HPV vaccination from the age of nine.
Tayloe said the patient had almost returned to his normal schedule at his clinic by this point after the appointments were reduced early in the pandemic.
The pandemic affects immunization rates, and since March 2020, publicly insured adolescents have missed more than a million HPV vaccines, compared to publicly funded pre-pandemic levels. This is equivalent to a 21% reduction due to private insurance and a 12% reduction due to private insurance. Individual.
“HPV vaccination is cancer prevention. It prevents six cancers in men and women,” Brewer said.
It is also important to adhere to other vaccination schedules. This is to ensure that Rollsville’s mother, Mary Hilbert, does it for her children.
“My daughter had to actually get the meningitis vaccine, but it wasn’t distributed in our clinic, so we found it and went to the pharmacy.” Hilbert said.
With the removal of capacity restrictions and improved COVID-19 indicators, families may travel and children and adolescents may regroup into larger groups.
“It’s more important than ever to keep everything. In the midst of COVID, how scary it would be if the kids didn’t get sick. Booster.” ..
The positive attitude of the family extends to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Samuel, a second-year high school son, said he was infected with COVID-19.
Besides physical illnesses and viruses, pandemics also affected mental health abilities.
“At the same time that fewer people are seeking mental health support, there are more mental health challenges. That’s definitely a concern. We need to make people accessible to mental health services,” Brewer said.
The· Medicare and Medicaid Service Center Children’s mental health services were found to have declined 34% between March and October 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
