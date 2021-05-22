COVID-19 Booster Shots Studyed in Seattle – KIRO7 News Seattle





Seattle — Some healthcare professionals are approaching the need for boosters while newly qualified children aged 12 to 15 are lining up for the first dose of Pfizer. Five months have passed since the first healthcare workers in Washington were vaccinated at the University of Washington School of Medicine on December 15, 2020. The exact time a booster is needed depends on what the researcher discovers. So far, we’ve talked about 8-12 months before we need it. “It’s very likely that you’ll need a booster in a reasonable amount of time,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Boosters will be seen over time, or as more breakthrough infections become more visible. “ Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was asked about booster shots. “This can be faster than slower. I believe in September-October, but this is also something, but we need to check the date,” says Bula. “This also means that medical authorities, here in the United States, need to see what the CDC approves and recommend the best way to protect Americans.” Dr. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist studying vaccines at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “We need to get over this. We can’t afford to weaken our immunity or spawn new variants. We have the technology at hand and we’re ready to respond quickly. You can, “says Fuller. Scroll down and continue reading More news from KIRO7 So far, she predicts that the study has shown a strong immune response in 6 months, which could last for more than a year. “It’s not like a cliff, because it’s weakened, and it’s not something that suddenly disappears tomorrow. It’s very slow and progressive,” Fuller explained. She is studying whether it would be better to get another type of vaccine as a booster. “How does it affect your immune response, and perhaps the additional benefit of having two different vaccines that train your immune system to respond better to the virus?” “She said. Boosters are being studied in clinical trials for FDA approval. So where can I get boosters? Although it could be a mass vaccination site, Fuller considers your pharmacy or clinic to be more likely. With more vaccines available, she says, doctors can determine which combination is best for you, especially if you may not get the same antibody response due to immunodeficiency.

