Brazil is working to include Indian coronavirus mutants …





Brasilia, May 21 (Reuters)-Brazil’s Minister of Health detected the country’s first case on Friday as much as possible to prevent the spread of the first identified coronavirus variant in India in northern Maranhão. He said he was doing that. According to Maranhão health officials, one of the crew of a cargo ship moored at the port of São Luís after a trip from South Africa was airlifted to a hospital in the city with severe COVID-19 caused by this variant. it was done. “The incident was quickly discovered and all hygiene measures were taken. We hope that this Indian variant will not spread here in Brazil,” Health Minister Marcelo Keiroga told journalists. “Patients and their contacts have been quarantined.” Brazil is struggling to contain a homemade variant of the coronavirus that causes the deadly second wave of COVID-19, killing nearly 450,000 Brazilians since the pandemic began. This is almost half the death toll in Latin America as a whole. President Jair Bolsonaro has been under close scrutiny from a Senate investigation into his government’s response to a pandemic, including delays in vaccination, which has led to a national vaccination program. Ambisa, the Brazilian health regulator, has been pressured by the state of Bahia to approve the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine within seven days. Other states in the region said they were important in tackling the COVID-19 crisis. In a letter to Ambisa seen by Reuters, Bahia’s chief prosecutor, Barbara Kamaldeli, “continuously” the arrival of Indian variants and the cases and deaths of COVID-19 as justification for the swift decision. “Rise” was emphasized. In late April, Anvisa released Sputnik V vaccines from Maranhão and other states due to “intrinsic risks” and “serious” deficiencies and lack of information to guarantee their safety, quality and efficacy. I rejected the import request. Governor of several northeastern states said in a news release on Friday that he was confident that Amvisa would approve an emergency import of the vaccine, overturning previous decisions on Sputnik V. (Report by Maria Carolina Marcello, Ricardo Brito, Lisandra Paraguassu, Written by Jamie McGeever, Edited by Bill Berkrot) Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles..

